Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leo Carter becomes seventh cricketer to hit six 6s in an over

New Zealand's batsman Leo Carter on Sunday became just the seventh batsman in the history of cricket to smash six 6s in an over.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 12:24 IST
Leo Carter becomes seventh cricketer to hit six 6s in an over
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand's batsman Leo Carter on Sunday became just the seventh batsman in the history of cricket to smash six 6s in an over. He achieved the feat in New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament Super Smash. Carter, who is playing for Canterbury scored 6 sixes against Northern Knights.

Carter smashed Knight's Anton Devcich for six 6s in the 16th over of the innings, while chasing 220. This enabled Canterbury to register a win over Knights by seven wickets and with seven balls to spare. Carter played a knock of 70 runs from just 29 balls.

Apart from Carter, Gary Sobers (West Indies), Ravi Shastri (India), Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa), Yuvraj Singh (India), Ross Whiteley (England) and Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) are the other batsmen to have achieved the feat. When it comes to T20 cricket, Carter is just the fourth batter after Yuvraj, Whiteley, Zazai to smash achieve the milestone in an over.

Yuvraj is the only batsman to have scored six 6s in an international T20I. He had done so in the inaugural T20 World Cup against England in 2007. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Knights rally, knock off Blues in OT

Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway with 159 remaining in overtime, as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a three-goal deficit to win for the first time in franchise history, 5-4, over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of division le...

Further escalation in US-Iran tension may affect India's exports: FIEO

Further escalation in the tension between the US and Iran will have implications on Indias exports to the Persian Gulf nation, apex exporters body FIEO said on Sunday. Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO Director General Ajay Sah...

Smith's career night leads Wizards past Nuggets

Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and added eight assists, Troy Brown Jr. had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the host Washington Wizards beat the Denver Nuggets 128-114 on Saturday night. Isaac Bonga had 15 points, Anzejs Pasecniks s...

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Eskom extends power cuts into Monday

South Africas struggling state power firm Eskom said on Sunday that it would extend electricity cuts until 5 a.m. local time 0300 GMT on Monday.Eskom said late on Saturday that it would cut up to 2,000 megawatts MW from the national grid fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020