Leo Carter becomes seventh cricketer to hit six 6s in an over

New Zealand's batsman Leo Carter on Sunday became just the seventh batsman in the history of cricket to smash six 6s in an over. He achieved the feat in New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament Super Smash. Carter, who is playing for Canterbury scored 6 sixes against Northern Knights.

Carter smashed Knight's Anton Devcich for six 6s in the 16th over of the innings, while chasing 220. This enabled Canterbury to register a win over Knights by seven wickets and with seven balls to spare. Carter played a knock of 70 runs from just 29 balls.

Apart from Carter, Gary Sobers (West Indies), Ravi Shastri (India), Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa), Yuvraj Singh (India), Ross Whiteley (England) and Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) are the other batsmen to have achieved the feat. When it comes to T20 cricket, Carter is just the fourth batter after Yuvraj, Whiteley, Zazai to smash achieve the milestone in an over.

Yuvraj is the only batsman to have scored six 6s in an international T20I. He had done so in the inaugural T20 World Cup against England in 2007. (ANI)

