Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young scores 41, Hawks hold off Pacers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 12:25 IST
Young scores 41, Hawks hold off Pacers
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Trae Young scored 41 points, the fifth time he's scored 40 or more this season, and the Atlanta Hawks hung on to beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Saturday. Young scored 30 in the first half, and his basket with 1:22 left gave the Hawks a 113-109 lead it never relinquished. Young made 3 of 4 free throws, sandwiched around a steal, in the final 4.5 seconds to seal the win.

Atlanta has won two of its last three games and broke a seven-game losing streak against the Pacers. Indiana has lost four of its last five games. Young made his first nine shots of the night and finished 12 of 23 from the field, including 5-for-13 on 3-pointers, with eight assists. Young became the first Atlanta player with a 30-point first half since Stephen Jackson in 2004. The Hawks also got a season-high 26 points from Kevin Huerter.

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Holiday added 18 points. Atlanta got off to an 11-point lead midway through the first quarter and stretched it to 38-16. The Hawks finished the quarter with a 43-26 lead, as Young scored 18 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Atlanta shot 71.4 percent for the quarter and scored its most first-quarter points of the season.

But the Hawks had their lead trimmed to 64-60 at intermission thanks to Holiday's 16 first-half points. The Pacers opened the second half with an 8-2 run and took their first lead at 68-62 on a four-point play by T.J. Warren with 9:26 left. But the Hawks took a 96-95 lead at the end of the period when Huerter hit a 3-pointer with 23.4 seconds left.

The Pacers lost T.J. McConnell with a right ankle sprain early in the fourth quarter. The Hawks were playing without three regulars. John Collins was out with back soreness. Jabari Parker, who returned on Friday, was out again with the right shoulder impingement that caused him to miss three games. Cam Reddish, who had been starting at forward, was out with a wrist injury.

Indiana played without point guard Malcolm Brogdon for the second straight game. The sore left hamstring has kept Brogdon out for five of the last six games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Knights rally, knock off Blues in OT

Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway with 159 remaining in overtime, as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a three-goal deficit to win for the first time in franchise history, 5-4, over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of division le...

Further escalation in US-Iran tension may affect India's exports: FIEO

Further escalation in the tension between the US and Iran will have implications on Indias exports to the Persian Gulf nation, apex exporters body FIEO said on Sunday. Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO Director General Ajay Sah...

Smith's career night leads Wizards past Nuggets

Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and added eight assists, Troy Brown Jr. had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the host Washington Wizards beat the Denver Nuggets 128-114 on Saturday night. Isaac Bonga had 15 points, Anzejs Pasecniks s...

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Eskom extends power cuts into Monday

South Africas struggling state power firm Eskom said on Sunday that it would extend electricity cuts until 5 a.m. local time 0300 GMT on Monday.Eskom said late on Saturday that it would cut up to 2,000 megawatts MW from the national grid fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020