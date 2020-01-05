NHL roundup: Knights rally, knock off Blues in OT

Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway with 1:59 remaining in overtime, as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a three-goal deficit to win for the first time in franchise history, 5-4, over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of division leaders on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. Stephenson stole the puck from Robert Thomas along the right boards in the Blues' zone and went the length of the ice before beating Jake Allen with a backhand shot.

Reilly Smith, Paul Stastny, Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Roy also scored for Pacific Division-leading Vegas, which overcame an early 3-0 deficit to win its fourth straight game. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 27 saves, and Nicolas Hague added two assists. David Perron had a goal and two assists, Alex Pietrangelo added a goal and an assist while both Jaden Schwartz and Oskar Sundqvist scored goals for Central Division-leading St. Louis, which lost its third straight game. Ryan O'Reilly added three assists.

Sharks 3, Blue Jackets 2 Aaron Dell made 21 saves to lead San Jose to a win in Columbus, Ohio, snapping the Blue Jackets' league-high 12-game point streak in the process.

The backup to starting netminder Martin Jones, Dell has seen his time increase of late, starting for the sixth time since Bob Boughner was named interim coach on Dec. 11. He won for the second time in his last three starts (2-0-1). Barclay Goodrow, Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks, who have won two straight after losing the opener of their five-game road trip. Columbus' stretch of points in 12 consecutive games (8-0-4) was the third-longest in franchise history.

Maple Leafs 3, Islanders 0 Backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 33 shots to earn his first shutout of the season and the fifth of his career as host Toronto defeated New York.

Pierre Engvall and Auston Matthews scored second-period goals for the Maple Leafs, who are on a 9-0-1 roll and are 15-4-1 since Sheldon Keefe replaced Mike Babcock as coach. Zach Hyman added an empty-net goal in the third period. Mitch Marner had two assists, and Matthews added an assist. Hutchinson won his third straight game in making his ninth start and 10th appearance this season. Semyon Varlamov made his fourth straight start in the Islanders' goal and made 20 saves.

Canucks 2, Rangers 1 Tyler Myers scored the game-winning goal in the waning moments, and Vancouver won its seventh straight game with a victory over visiting New York.

Myers became the hero with his fourth goal of the season -- and third in three games. The lanky defenseman received the puck at the point and sent a long wrist shot that found the mark with 89 seconds left on the clock. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves for the Canucks, who jumped back into the Pacific Division's top three. Captain Bo Horvat -- who sent the pass to Myers on the winner -- collected a pair of assists for Vancouver.

Oilers 4, Bruins 1 Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal in the waning seconds of the second period, Connor McDavid added on early in the third and Edmonton beat host Boston.

Gaetan Haas and Leon Draisaitl also scored as the Oilers won for just the fourth time in their past 13 games. Mike Smith stopped 35 shots in net. David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 31st goal for the Bruins, whose nine-game points streak (4-0-5) came to an end. Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves as Boston lost in regulation for just the second time at home.

Lightning 5, Senators 3 Tyler Johnson scored the go-ahead goal with 1:30 remaining in the third period as visiting Tampa Bay extended its season-high win streak to six games with a victory over Ottawa.

Defenseman Victor Hedman's pass from the left circle found Johnson, who extended his stick from in close to deflect the puck past Craig Anderson (23 saves) to give Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead. Alex Killorn sealed the win by scoring into the empty net for his team co-leading 16th goal of the season. Brayden Point scored his 16th goal earlier in the third period. Carter Verhaeghe and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk tallied 1:05 apart early in the second period, and Curtis McElhinney made 25 saves for the Lightning, who have won 14 straight contests against Atlantic Division foes dating to Oct. 12.

Avalanche 5, Devils 2 Mikko Rantanen collected a hat trick -- the second of his career -- to lead Colorado to a win in Newark, N.J., the Avalanche's second straight win following a three-game losing streak.

The Devils had their three-game winning streak and five-game point streak -- both season highs -- snapped. The hat trick was the second of Rantanen's career and his first since Feb. 7, 2017 against the Montreal Canadiens. Ian Cole and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored for the Avalanche. Goalie Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves.

Penguins 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) Brandon Tanev scored at 1:49 of overtime to give visiting Pittsburgh a win over Montreal.

Tanev tucked a rebound of a Teddy Blueger shot past the right pad of goaltender Carey Price. The play withstood a review for possible goaltender interference. Zach Aston-Reese and Bryan Rust also scored, and Blueger had two assists for the Penguins, who stretched their point streak to five games (4-0-1) and have won eight of 10. Matt Murray, starting in just his third game in the Penguins' past 11, made 26 saves.

Wild 3, Jets 2 (OT) Eric Staal scored a power-play goal at 1:52 of overtime as Minnesota rallied to defeat Winnipeg in Saint Paul, Minn.

Luke Kunin and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who had lost their previous two games against the Jets this season by a combined score of 11-2. Goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 19 saves, as the Wild won a game decided in overtime for the first time in five tries this season. Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele scored power-play goals for the Jets, who dropped to 2-6-1 in their past nine games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 41 of 44 shots.

Sabres 3, Panthers 2 Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and goaltender Linus Ullmark earned his second straight win, leading host Buffalo past Florida.

The Sabres improved to 3-0 against the Panthers this season, with two of those wins coming in regulation. Buffalo also got goals from Henri Jokiharju and Conor Sheary. Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after stopping just four of seven shots. Rookie Chris Driedger finished the game in net for Florida, making 11 saves.

Coyotes 6, Flyers 2 Clayton Keller's two goals and a three-goal first period carried Arizona Coyotes to a home win over Philadelphia in Glendale, Ariz.

Brad Richardson, Jordan Oesterle, Lawson Crouse and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, with Crouse's goal coming just three-tenths of a second before the second-period buzzer. Tyler Pitlick scored his fourth goal of the season for the Flyers three minutes into the third period, and Philadelphia made it 5-2 at 8:46 of the third period on Justin Braun's second goal of the season.

Predators 4, Kings 1 Rocco Grimaldi and Craig Smith each had a goal and an assist to help visiting Nashville end a three-game losing streak with a win against Los Angeles.

Roman Josi had two assists to extend his career-high point streak to nine games (seven goals, 10 assists), which ties Shea Weber for the longest point streak by a defenseman in team history. Ryan Johansen and Yakov Trenin also scored, and Pekka Rinne made 23 saves for the Predators. Alex Iafallo scored, and Jack Campbell made 34 saves for the Kings, who beat the visiting Predators 7-4 on Oct. 12.

