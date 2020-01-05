NBA roundup: Hornets survive Doncic, Mavs in OT

Terry Rozier scored 29 points, and Devonte' Graham added 27 as the visiting Charlotte Hornets opened a 20-point first-half lead and still had to rally for a 123-120 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. PJ Washington added 19 points as the Hornets came back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win consecutive road games following a six-game losing streak. Rozier tied it at 103 with 19 seconds left in regulation, then scored seven points in the extra period for the victory.

Luka Doncic scored 39 points, and Maxi Kleber added a career-high 24 as the Mavericks lost for the third time in their last four games. Doncic added 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his team-record 10th triple-double of the season. The Mavericks are now 1-1 at the start of their season-long six-game homestand.

Memphis Grizzlies 140 - Los Angeles Clippers 104 Jae Crowder scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and visiting Memphis coasted past Los Angeles. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and four blocks, while Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks added 22 points apiece. Jonas Valanciunas had 12 rebounds and nine points, all in the second half.

It was the most points the Clippers have given up to an opponent this season. Los Angeles played without star forward Paul George. Montrezl Harrell had 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting and nine rebounds for the Clippers. Lou Williams and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points apiece. Leonard, though, misfired on 16 of 24 attempts from the floor. He also had eight rebounds.

New Orleans Pelicans 117 - Sacramento Kings 115 JJ Redick drove for the decisive layup, a floater that kissed high off the glass, with 1.1 seconds left to give New Orleans a victory at Sacramento.

Lonzo Ball recorded 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to help the Pelicans win for the sixth time in the past eight games. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and seven assists. Harrison Barnes matched his season high of 30 points but couldn't prevent Sacramento from losing for the ninth time in 10 games. The Kings had managed a miraculous tie when Nemanja Bjelica banked in a 3-pointer and was fouled by New Orleans' Brandon Ingram with 4.2 seconds left. He hit the free throw to tie the score at 115 before the late heroics by Redick, who finished with 18 points.

Milwaukee Bucks 127 - San Antonio Spurs 118 Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 as host Milwaukee continued its record-breaking season with a win over San Antonio in the first of back-to-back, home-and-away games between the two teams. They will meet in San Antonio on Monday.

It was Antetokounmpo's 19th game this season with 30 points or more, and the Bucks won their fifth game in a row and eighth in their past nine outings. The Bucks (32-5) are off to the best 37-game start in franchise history. Khris Middleton added 20 points, Robin Lopez had 14, Ersan Ilyasova scored 11 points and Brook Lopez contributed 10 points for the Bucks. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points while LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gay added 15 points, Patty Mills scored 11 and Trey Lyles grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds for San Antonio (14-20).

Toronto Raptors 121 - Brooklyn Nets 102 Fred VanVleet scored 22 of his 29 points after halftime as Toronto rallied from a 16-point deficit and continued its domination over Brooklyn with a victory in New York.

The Raptors beat the Nets for the 17th time in the past 18 meetings, with the one loss being a one-point overtime defeat in December 2018. VanVleet shot 11 of 19 and tied a season best with five 3-pointers after shooting 3 of 16 and missing 10 of 11 3-point tries in Thursday's 84-78 loss at Miami. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for the Nets, whose losing streak reached a season-high five games. The Nets also dropped to 12-11 without Kyrie Irving (right shoulder impingement), who before the game acknowledged he might need surgery on a shoulder that also has some bursitis.

Utah Jazz 109 - Orlando Magic 96 Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and visiting Utah used a 22-8 run over the first half of the fourth quarter to beat Orlando.

Mitchell's effort, which included 14-for-21 shooting from the floor and six assists, paced the Utah offense. He made the first of four straight Jazz 3-pointers in a stretch to open the final quarter. Terrence Ross (24 points) led the Magic in scoring for the second consecutive night on their back-to-back, which began Friday with a 105-85 rout of Miami.

Atlanta Hawks 116 - Indiana Pacers 111 Trae Young scored 41 points, the fifth time he's scored 40 or more this season, and Atlanta hung on to beat visiting Indiana.

Young scored 30 in the first half, and his basket with 1:22 left gave the Hawks a 113-109 lead it never relinquished. Young made 3 of 4 free throws, sandwiched around a steal, in the final 4.5 seconds to seal the win. He became the first Atlanta player with a 30-point first half since Stephen Jackson in 2004. Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Holiday added 18 points.

Boston Celtics 111 - Chicago Bulls 104 Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and Gordon Hayward added 24 as Boston held off host Chicago for its eighth win in nine games.

Tatum rebounded from a 2-for-16 performance from the floor in Friday's 109-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks by making 12 of 15 on Saturday for the Celtics. Eastern Conference Player of the Week Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and Enes Kanter recorded a double-double off the bench with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Chicago's Zach LaVine scored 13 of his 35 points in the first quarter and finished with five 3-pointers, however he struggled from the free-throw line (8 of 14).

Washington Wizards 128 - Denver Nuggets 114 Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and added eight assists, Troy Brown Jr. had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and host Washington beat Denver.

Isaac Bonga had 15 points, Anzejs Pasecniks scored 13 and Johnathan Williams added 12 for the Wizards. Washington's bench, led by Smith and Brown, scored 92 points to lead the Wizards. Williams and Jordan McRae (11 points) were the only starters in double figures for Washington. Jamal Murray led Denver with 39 points, 20 coming in the third quarter when he hit all six of his field-goal attempts. Nikola Jokic had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Paul Millsap scored 12 for the Nuggets, who fell to 1-2 on their five-game road trip.

Detroit Pistons 111 - Golden State Warriors 104 Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench, and visiting Detroit ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over Golden State in San Francisco.

Rookie Sekou Doumbouya supplied a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds in his second career start. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out. Alec Burks had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Warriors. Omari Spellman tossed in 23 points with five rebounds and four steals. Damion Lee added 14 points and five rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder 121 - Cleveland Cavaliers 106 Dennis Schroder continued his hot shooting of late, scoring 22 points to lift Oklahoma City to a win at Cleveland.

The Thunder have won a season-best five consecutive games and nine of their last 10. Oklahoma City lost its first six games on the road this season but has won seven of its last nine away from home. Schroder was 9 of 15 from the floor, making 2 of 3 from 3-point range and scoring at least 17 for the 17th straight game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points for the Thunder, while Steven Adams had 10 points and 16 rebounds.

