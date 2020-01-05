Left Menu
James Anderson surpasses Ashwin, Ian Botham to script 28th five-wicket haul in Tests

England pacer James Anderson on Sunday surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin and Ian Botham to record his 28th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game.

James Anderson surpasses Ashwin, Ian Botham to script 28th five-wicket haul in Tests
England pacer James Anderson . Image Credit: ANI

England pacer James Anderson on Sunday surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin and Ian Botham to record his 28th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat on day three of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

Ashwin and Botham have taken 27 five-wicket hauls in the longest format. Anderson has now moved to the eighth spot in the list for having most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has the most number of fifers in Tests as he has achieved the feat 67 times in 133 matches. India's Anil Kumble is on the fourth spot with 35 five-wicket hauls from 132 matches.

Anderson dismissed Faf du Plessis (1), Dwaine Pretorius (4), Keshav Maharaj (8), Kagiso Rabada (0), and Anrich Nortje (4) in the first innings against South Africa. This effort by the pacer helped England to bundle out Proteas for 223 runs and the visitors took a lead of 46 runs.

England had registered 269 runs in their first innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

