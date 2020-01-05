Anahat Singh reaches final of British Junior Open

India's Anahat Singh made the final in the U-13 girls category at the prestigious British Junior Open, beating Egyptian Janna Galal here on Sunday. One more Indian could make the final here and that is Veer Chotrani in the U-19 boy category with his semifinal to held later on Sunday.

The morning session belonged to Anahat after her gruellling semifinal against second seed Janna. The India lost the first game only to start a fight that ultimately took the match to a scintillating fifth game. The excitement reached a crescendo in the decider with Janna racing to a 7-1 lead and then Anahat catching up and saving four match balls.

Janna confronted that well and in turn found herself on three match balls situations. Anahat eventually won 7-11, 11-7, 13-11, 5-11, 17-15. She now faces another Egyptian, the top seed Amina Orfi, in the title-round. "Absolutely delighted with Anahat reaching the final. Her transition from U-11 to U-13 has been extraordinary. We are very proud of her achievement," said SRFI secretary general Cyrus Poncha.

