Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five-star Kerala end winless run in style

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 21:47 IST
Five-star Kerala end winless run in style
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Blasters ended their 10-match winless run in the Hero Indian Super League with a convincing 5-1 demolition of Hyderabad FC here on Sunday. Bartholomew Ogbeche (33', 75') scored twice in a contest that saw the visitors score the opener through Bobo (14').

Vlatko Drobarov (39'), Raphael Messi Bouli (45') and Seityasen Singh (59') also managed to add to the hosts' dominant display at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It was the first time that the Kochi-based side scored five goals in an ISL game and the result takes them to the seventh spot in the table while Hyderabad continue at the bottom.

After a lacklustre start to the game in which the teams struggled to create chances, Hyderabad FC took the lead using a transition from midfield to good effect in the 14th minute. Bobo nicked the ball in the centre, passed to Abhishek Halder who in turn released Marcelinho into plenty of space down the left flank. The Brazilian forward crossed the ball low across the face of the goal for Bobo who slipped in between the centre-backs to tap it into the net.

With a midfield of Moustapha Gning and Jeakson Singh, Kerala struggled to make an impact in the attacking third initially after going behind. The hosts, however, managed to rally back into the game after the 30-minute mark. Gianni Zuiverloon marked his return to the first team following an injury layoff with a brilliant through-ball to split the defence. Ogbeche ran into space, skipped past an onrushing Laxmikant Kattimani and slotted home.

Kerala then completed the first-half comeback in the 39th minute using a clever set-piece routine. From a free-kick on the left flank, Jessel Carneiro played the ball to Jeakson who in turn released Seityasen Singh into space. The Indian winger fired a cross towards the far post where Vlatko Drobarov guided the ball into the net.

The tides turned as the game neared half-time with Kerala well on top and turning out to be the better side. Messi brought down a long ball from the deep, played it wide for Halicharan Narzary who crossed and found the striker's well-timed run into the box. With the goal gaping, the Cameroonian converted from close-range. Conceding three goals in the space of twelve minutes had an effect on Hyderabad as they struggled to string passes together after the restart. The likes of Marcelinho and Marko Stankovic were unable to get their team back into the game and had a limited role to play.

Things turned from bad to worse for the visitors when Carneiro found Seityasen free on the right in the 59th minute. The winger dribbled forward towards the edge of the box and with no options to pass, he fired a powerful shot towards goal that found a way past Kattimani's gloves. With Hyderabad looking clueless at both ends of the pitch, Messi dribbled into the box from the right flank, outfoxed his marker Matthew Kilgallon and squared the ball for an unmarked Ogbeche in the 75th minute. The striker hit home from close-range as Kerala picked up a much-needed victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army conducts Motivational talk for youth to join forces in Jalpaiguri

Indian Army conducted a motivational talk at Dimdima Tea Estate on Sunday for motivating the youth to join the Indian Army. Over 125 youth, their parents, tea estate managers and staff attended the event. The participants were given compar...

Such acts of violence, anarchy won't be tolerated: HRD Ministry on JNU violence

The Ministry of Human Resource Development MHRD on Sunday condemned the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU and said that such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated. It has come to Ministrys notice that a group of mask...

Fascists in control, says Rahul at JNU violence; BJP blames forces of anarchy

Opposition parties on Sunday attacked the BJP over the violence in JNU, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that fascists in control of the country are afraid of the voices of brave students, but the ruling party blamed the forces of...

Priyanka meets injured JNU students, condemns violence

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met injured JNU students at AIIMS on Sunday and alleged that it was deeply sickening about the government that allowed violence inflicted on students. She claimed that the wounded students at AIIMS told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020