Report: Baylor's Rhule to interview with Panthers, Giants

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 22:55 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 22:55 IST
Baylor coach Matt Rhule said last week that he planned to remain as the Bears' head coach next season, but a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says he'll meet with the Carolina Panthers on Monday and the New York Giants on Tuesday. Just prior to seventh-ranked Baylor's 26-14 loss to No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day, it was reported that Rhule turned down a chance to interview with the Cleveland Browns.

As his name continues to swirl around the coaching circles, Rhule recently held a meeting with his players to openly discuss the situation. "He said, if he has an opportunity to talk with an NFL team, it would be kinda dumb not to," said sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard, according to NBC Sports.

Rhule, 44, has engineered a stunning turnaround at Baylor since going 1-11 in his first season in 2017. Last season, the Bears were 7-6 and went on to win the Texas Bowl. This season, they went 11-3 including the loss at the Sugar Bowl. Before taking the job at Baylor, Rhule compiled a 28-23 record with two bowl appearances in four seasons at Temple from 2013-16. His only NFL coaching experience came as the Giants' assistant offensive line coach in 2012. Rhule was also a coaching candidate with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and the New York Jets last January.

Carolina has already interviewed former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy to replace Ron Rivera, who was fired after a 5-7 start this season. Interim coach Perry Fewell, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will also get an interview this week, according to the report. The Giants already have met with four candidates, including an interview with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on Saturday. They also have interviewed McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Panthers finished the season 5-11, while the Giants ended at 4-12. --Field Level Media

