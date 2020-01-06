Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belichick on Brady's future: 'Now is not the time'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 00:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 00:43 IST
Belichick on Brady's future: 'Now is not the time'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn't interested in addressing the future on Sunday morning, approximately 12 hours after his team was unceremoniously bounced from the postseason. So, while acknowledging the elephant in the room with regard to the status of Tom Brady, Belichick said that now is not the time to address the superstar quarterback's future with the franchise.

Belichick said that Brady is "an iconic figure in this organization," and that "nobody respects Tom more than I do," before shifting gears to say that the future was not going to be the topic of the day. Members of the media predictably asked questions regarding the 42-year-old quarterback, who is scheduled to become a free agent on March 18.

Belichick, in his predictable way, did his best to move on from the subject. "I'm sure there are a lot of questions about the future. Nobody has thought about the future," he said.

When one reporter elected to press on with his line of questioning, Belichick appeared to get a bit testy. "Honestly, look, I know it's out there just like there are a lot of other things out there," Belichick said. "We could bring up 50 questions just like that one. I told you what my state is on that. So you can ask all 50 of them and it's going to be the same answer 50 times.

"We've been working on Tennessee, it's 12 hours after the game, I'm not going to talk a lot of things about the future because I'm not prepared to talk about it." Belichick, however, did return to the topic by saying that any decisions will be done so in a collaborative manner.

"I want to give the proper attention and communication and detail and thought into my input into those decisions," he said. "But any decision made is not an individual decision. There are other people involved. There has be some type of communication, understanding, agreement, whatever you want to call it. That's not a one-way street. I hope you can understand that. One person can't just decide what everybody else is going to do. ...

"There's a lot of time, thought and effort and communication that goes into that. Now is not the time." Belichick's comments come on the heels of Brady telling reporters that it was "unlikely" that he would retire following the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Titans in the AFC wild-card game.

Brady otherwise declined to speculate about his future. "I don't know what's going to happen, and I'm not going to predict it," Brady said on Saturday. "No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football. I love playing for this team. I've loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. Again, I don't know what it looks like moving forward, so we'll just take it day by day."

Brady finished the regular season having completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His completion percentage was his lowest mark since 2013, and his yards-per-attempt average (6.6) was his lowest since 2002. Brady missed out on a Pro Bowl selection for the first time since 2008, when he tore his ACL in Week 1. A sixth-round pick in 2000, Brady has 74,571 passing yards, 541 touchdown passes and 179 interceptions in 285 career games (283 starts). He ranks behind only Drew Brees on the all-time lists for yardage (77,416) and touchdowns (547).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Prasoon Joshi, Ranvir Shorey, Bhushan Kumar attend meeting with Goyal to discuss CAA

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Bhushan Kumar, director Abhishek Kapoor and actor Ranvir Shorey were among the Bollywood personalities that attended a special meeting with Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday for a ...

UK urges Iraq to let its soldiers remain in Iraq - PA Media

Britain has urged Iraq to allow its soldiers to remain and continue to fight against Islamic State after Iraqs parliament backed a government proposal to end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq, the PA Media agency reported.British forei...

Venezuela opposition slams 'parliamentary coup'

Caracas, Jan 5 AFP Venezuelas opposition denounced a parliamentary coup after a rival to Juan Guaido declared himself parliament speaker on Sunday as security forces prevented the incumbent from entering. Images of Luis Parra declaring hims...

UPDATE 2-Senate Republican eyes rule change to kick start Trump impeachment trial

The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days and wrap it up this month, even if it means changing Senate rules. The Democratic-contro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020