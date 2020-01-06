Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool kids sink Everton, Lucas rescues Spurs

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 09:25 IST
Liverpool kids sink Everton, Lucas rescues Spurs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool inflicted fresh misery on Merseyside rivals Everton as a superb strike from teenager Curtis Jones sealed a 1-0 win in the FA Cup third round on Sunday. Jones' second-half curler sent Anfield into ecstasy as the club's youth academy graduates handed Everton an embarrassing derby defeat.

The 18-year-old Liverpool-born midfielder was making only his fifth appearance and his memorable matchwinner was his first senior goal. Jones is the youngest goalscorer for Liverpool in a Merseyside derby since Robbie Fowler in 1994.

"They played brave football. Unbelievable individual performances from the kids and the adults as well," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said. "I'm so happy they all showed up tonight. Sensational game and a sensational goal from a Scouser. Who could ask for more?"

Without a win over their rivals in any competition since 2010 and thrashed 5-2 at Anfield in the Premier League earlier this season, Everton will feel the pain from this defeat against their under-strength neighbors for some while. Hit by injuries that left him with 12 fit senior outfield players, Klopp had made nine changes, selecting Nat Phillips, 22, and teenage trio Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott, and Jones.

In contrast, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti made just two changes, fielding a strong team as the visitors chased a first win at Anfield since 1999. Liverpool's injury problems mounted within 10 minutes when James Milner limped off to be replaced by another teenager Yasser Larouci.

Ancelotti's side threatened early on when Dominic Calvert-Lewin's strike was pushed away from Adrian, who then repelled Mason Holgate's header and Richarlison's shot. Liverpool's youngsters had been thrashed by Aston Villa while the senior stars were away at the Club World Cup in December.

But they acquitted themselves much better this time and Japan striker Takumi Minamino, making his debut after joining from Salzburg, glanced a header narrowly off-target before Divock Origi's low drive was brilliantly saved by Jordan Pickford. Jones' moment of magic came in the 71st minute when he played a chipped pass to Origi, took the return ball and curled a stunning effort into the top corner.

- Spurs held -

Elsewhere on Sunday, Lucas Moura kept Tottenham's FA Cup hopes alive with the equalizer in their 1-1 draw at second-tier Middlesbrough, while Callum Hudson-Odoi got back in the groove as Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Ashley Fletcher put Middlesbrough ahead in the second half at the Riverside Stadium.

But Brazilian winger Lucas headed the equalizer to send the tie to a replay in north London later in January. "When we were losing 1-0, at that moment I had the feeling of 'we are in trouble'," Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said.

"But then everyone reacted. I reacted. The boys reacted." At Stamford Bridge, there were signs that Hudson-Odoi might be emerging from his sophomore slump.

He opened the scoring against the second-tier side in the sixth minute, just his second goal of the season and his first since September. Blues boss Frank Lampard had made nine changes, but Chelsea doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when Hudson-Odoi's shot was parried straight to Ross Barkley and the midfielder poked home at the back post.

Crystal Palace became the third Premier League club to be knocked out this weekend as second-tier Derby won 1-0 at Selhurst Park. Jayden Bogle fizzed a cross to the far post and Chris Martin tapped into the net in the 32nd minute.

In a VAR first in England, referee Michael Oliver used the pitch-side monitor to change a decision, sending off Luka Milivojevic after initially booking the Palace midfielder for kicking out at Tom Huddlestone in the 63rd minute. Sheffield United avoided a non-league upset with a 2-1 win against AFC Fylde at Bramall Lane.

West Ham saw off third-tier Gillingham as second-half goals from Pablo Zabaleta and Pablo Fornals clinched a 2-0 win at Priestfield.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-'I almost died,' says Osaka after paddleboard mishap

Tennis players typically use the off-season to rest and recover from their punishing schedules but two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka says she suffered a near-death experience while paddleboarding with her sister in the Caribbean. The...

Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt big winners at Golden Globes

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix won the Golden Globes for the best actor in a motion picture - drama for his performance in Joker while Brad Pitt walked away with the best supporting actor trophy for his performance of a gruff stuntman in On...

China stocks climb on energy gains; Hong Kong falls

China stocks started the week higher on Monday, aided by strong gains for the countrys oil producers as oil prices extended gains on escalating Middle East tensions. The CSI300 index rose 0.5 to 4,165.50 at the end of the morning session, w...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia hit with run penalty but push on towards victory

Australia were hit with a rare run penalty for Marnus Labuschagne running on the wicket but were pressing on strongly for victory and a 3-0 series sweep at tea on the fourth day of the third test against New Zealand on Monday. Labuschagne r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020