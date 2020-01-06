Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 10:27 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Eller's OT goal nets Caps' wild win over Sharks

Washington scored twice in a 32-second span late in the third period and Lars Eller tallied 2:01 into overtime to lift the Capitals to a 5-4 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Sunday afternoon. The Capitals had to overcome a second-period hat trick from San Jose's Evander Kane and a late 4-2 deficit. Vikings beat Saints in overtime on Cousins touchdown pass

Kyle Rudolph caught a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in overtime and the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in a NFC wild card playoff game at New Orleans on Sunday. Dalvin Cook rushed two touchdowns to spark the Vikings to a 20-10 lead before the Saints rallied with Wil Lutz's 49-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime. Tennis: Kuznetsova, Ostapenko pull out of Auckland Classic

Former Grand Slam champions Svetlana Kuznetsova and Jelena Ostapenko have pulled out of this week's Auckland Classic, organizers confirmed on Monday. Russian Kuznetsova, 34, was set to face Serena Williams at the event, a traditional warmup for the Australian Open, but pulled out due to a viral illness, while 22-year-old Ostapenko withdrew for "personal reasons". Bills LB Alexander retiring after 15 seasons

Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander announced his retirement after Saturday's 22-19 overtime playoff loss to the Houston Texans. The 36-year-old veteran earned two Pro Bowl selections during a 15-year career with the Bills (2016-19), Oakland Raiders (2015), Arizona Cardinals (2013-14) and Washington Redskins (2007-12). NHL roundup: Knights rally, knock off Blues in OT

Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway with 1:59 remaining in overtime, as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a three-goal deficit to win for the first time in franchise history, 5-4, over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of division leaders on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. Stephenson stole the puck from Robert Thomas along the right boards in the Blues' zone and went the length of the ice before beating Jake Allen with a backhand shot. Patriots quarterback Brady says 'unlikely' to retire

Tom Brady said he was "unlikely" to retire following New England's defeat by the Tennessee Titans in a National Football League wild card playoff game on Saturday. The 42-year-old quarterback, winner of six Super Bowls with the Patriots, is a free agent and speculation has been rife as to whether he will play next year and, if so, where. Golf: Thomas, Schauffele, Reed in playoff at Tournament of Champions

Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed headed to a playoff after finishing tied at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. Thomas had one hand on the trophy with a one-shot lead at the par-five 18th but hooked his three-wood second shot into a penalty area and could not find his ball in the waist-high tropical grass. Garrett out as head coach at Cowboys, announces owner Jones

Jason Garrett is out after a decade as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones announced on Sunday, a week after the National Football League's most valuable team failed to make the playoffs. Jones had kept faith with Garrett during several middling seasons, but the owner's patience finally ran out as Dallas finished the season 8-8 and missed the playoffs by one game. Tsitsipas back in groove as Zverev searches for answers

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas was clinical as he picked up his first win of the season at the ATP Cup in Brisbane on Sunday against a temperamental Alexander Zverev of Germany, who was almost reduced to tears due to problems over his serve. Nick Kyrgios' late withdrawal due to a back problem did not stop Australia from defeating Canada, as the hosts became the first to seal a quarter-final spot with their second 3-0 win in the inaugural team event. 'I almost died,' says Osaka after paddleboard mishap

Tennis players typically use the off-season to rest and recover from their punishing schedules but two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka says she suffered a "near-death experience" while paddleboarding with her sister in the Caribbean. The 22-year-old world number four, who begins the season at the Brisbane International this week, said they had been on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands when the incident happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Defying gravity? What could bring U.S. stocks down to earth

The U.S. stock markets relentless drive higher has caused some nail-biting on Wall Street that the rally is about to end. Geopolitical risks such as the latest escalation of U.S. tensions with Iran - are just one on a list of worries for 2...

DMK boycotts Governor's speech after being stopped from raising CAA issue

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK legislators on Monday staged a walk-out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly claiming that Governor Banwarilal Purohit did not allow party president M K Stalin to raise some issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Ac...

Davis, James dominate as Lakers win 5th straight

Anthony Davis recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds and a season-best eight blocked shots to help the Los Angeles Lakers register a 106-99 victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. LeBron James added 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11...

At least two injured in Jakarta building collapse

Jakarta, Jan 6 AFP A five-storey building in Jakarta partly collapsed Monday morning, injuring at least two people who were taken to hospital, authorities said. TV images showed about half the building on Jakartas western side had caved in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020