Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clowney denies trying to hurt Eagles QB Wentz

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 13:17 IST
Clowney denies trying to hurt Eagles QB Wentz
Image Credit: Flickr

In the aftermath of his hit that knocked Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz out of their wild-card playoff loss against Seattle on Sunday, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said he "was just playing fast" and trying to tackle Wentz, not injure him. Eight minutes into the game in Philadelphia, Wentz was tripped up by safety Bradley McDougald on a sack. As Wentz fell, Clowney dove at him from behind, and they banged helmets as he drove the quarterback down. Wentz stayed in for a few plays but didn't return after that possession.

Clowney was not penalized, and referee Shawn Smith told a pool reporter after the game that Wentz "was a runner, and he did not give himself up. We saw incidental helmet contact, and in our judgment, we didn't rule that to be a foul." Added Clowney, "I was just playing fast, and he turned like he was running the ball, so I was trying to get him down. It was a bang-bang play. I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the injury road; it's not fun."

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was among those critical of the hit. "I thought it was late. I kinda knew something was wrong right away -- just the way he got up. Devastated for my guy. Really tough. I mean, it's a quarterback hit to the head. But it is what it is. I'm sure there was somebody in the way or something. They're doing everything they can to protect players, and I'm sure there's a reason they didn't call it."

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler, was more direct in his assessment just after the play happened. "I just told him, 'Man, that's a dirty play.' He's like, 'My bad,' you know, and we just kept playing. I just kept reminding him, 'Come on, man, stay off my quarterback.' "

Josh McCown, the Eagles' 40-year-old backup quarterback making his playoff debut playing for his ninth team over his journeyman career, came on for Wentz and completed 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards and no turnovers, but could not get the Eagles into the end zone. Philadelphia managed only three field goals from Jake Elliott in losing 17-9. It marks the third straight year that Wentz was forced to the sidelines because of injury as the Eagles' postseason run concluded, with Philadelphia rolling to a Super Bowl title to finish the 2017 season and losing in the NFC Divisional round last season at New Orleans. Both times Nick Foles, now with Jacksonville, handled backup duties -- winning Super Bowl LII MVP honors in beating New England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

NSE Knowledge Hub will help in preparing talent for BFSI sector: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Railways Minister Piyush Goyal today inaugurated the National Stock Exchange NSE Knowledge Hub in New Delhi, an Artificial Intelligence AI powered learning ecosystem that will assist the banking, financial services, a...

Indonesia sentences 2 Australians to up to a year for drugs

Denpasar, Jan 6 AP A court on Indonesias tourist island of Bali sentenced two Australian men on Monday to nine and 12 months in jail for possessing cocaine. Former Melbourne nightclub promoters William Cabantog and David Van Iersel were arr...

Children with behavioural issues tend to develop antisocial traits in future, study reveals

Some children tend not to understand others emotions. They, themselves fail to feel certain emotions and act out during certain situations. Their parents, teachers, family and relatives often get fed up with their behaviour and the situatio...

Hong Kong stocks suffer more losses on US-Iran fears

Hong Kong, Jan 6 AFP Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Monday, extending losses from last week fuelled by fears of a Middle East conflict after the US assassinated a top Iranian general. The Hang Seng index fell 0.79 percent, or 225.31 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020