Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Sabalenka begins Shenzhen title defence with emphatic win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 14:18 IST
Tennis-Sabalenka begins Shenzhen title defence with emphatic win

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka started her 2020 season in style with a 6-3 6-0 victory over Russian qualifier Margarita Gasparyan in the first round of the Shenzhen Open on Monday. The Belarusian -- who also won titles in Wuhan and Zhuhai last year -- needed only 71 minutes to wrap up the contest, breaking Gasparyan five times on centre court to advance to the last 16.

"I'm happy to start my season with a two-set win," she said in her post-match interview. "It was a tough match and really tough to start. "She's a great player and it was tough to play against her. She has strong strokes.

Sabalenka will next face the Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova, who beat Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-3. Sixth seed Garbine Muguruza fought back to beat China's Wang Xin Yu 3-6 6-3 6-0 while Aliaksandra Sasnovich advanced with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam.

In a battle between two Americans, Shelby Rogers beat Nicole Gibbs 6-3 5-7 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 33 minutes while fourth seed and local hope Wang Qiang got the better of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-0 6-3. Seventh seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat China's Zheng Saisai 6-2 1-6 6-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

NSE Knowledge Hub will help in preparing talent for BFSI sector: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Railways Minister Piyush Goyal today inaugurated the National Stock Exchange NSE Knowledge Hub in New Delhi, an Artificial Intelligence AI powered learning ecosystem that will assist the banking, financial services, a...

Indonesia sentences 2 Australians to up to a year for drugs

Denpasar, Jan 6 AP A court on Indonesias tourist island of Bali sentenced two Australian men on Monday to nine and 12 months in jail for possessing cocaine. Former Melbourne nightclub promoters William Cabantog and David Van Iersel were arr...

Children with behavioural issues tend to develop antisocial traits in future, study reveals

Some children tend not to understand others emotions. They, themselves fail to feel certain emotions and act out during certain situations. Their parents, teachers, family and relatives often get fed up with their behaviour and the situatio...

Hong Kong stocks suffer more losses on US-Iran fears

Hong Kong, Jan 6 AFP Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Monday, extending losses from last week fuelled by fears of a Middle East conflict after the US assassinated a top Iranian general. The Hang Seng index fell 0.79 percent, or 225.31 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020