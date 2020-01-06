Maharashtra, Assam to field biggest contingents in Khelo India Youth Games

Maharashtra and hosts Assam will field the biggest contingents at the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Guwahati from January 10 to 22. "It's very nice that Assam is hosting the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. We are participating in all disciplines in the tournament. Assam will field 656 athletes in the competition," Chief De Mission of Assam, Navajyoti Basumatary said.

The hosts are aiming for a best-ever finish and Basumatary is hoping that the home crowd will provide a big boost to their athletes. "Our preparations are being carried out very well. We are hoping to finish in the top 10 this time. We have strong teams in boxing, swimming, football, cycling, and shooting among others," he said.

"We are hoping for medals in these disciplines. I am sure the home crowd will be a big boost for our athletes. The competition will create a sporting environment in Assam and inspire the youth to take up sports." On the other hand, defending champions Maharashtra will field a 751-strong contingent.

Maharashtra's Chef De Mission Vijay Santan said they are looking to defend their title. "Maharashtra will field 751 athletes in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. We have the biggest contingent in the competition. Our athletes will take part in almost all disciplines in the competition. We will try to win the championship again," said Santan.

Santan pointed out that athletics, boxing, and swimming are Maharashtra's strong areas. "The Maharashtra government has booked flight tickets for all the athletes. This has happened for the first time. The Khelo India Youth Games is a prestigious competition for us. Our strong sports include athletics, boxing, and swimming," he said.

