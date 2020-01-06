Eagles QB Wentz says he's OK after head injury

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz said Monday morning he is feeling well, hours after being knocked out of the NFC wild-card game against Seattle with a head injury. The Seahawks won 17-9 to advance.

"So dang proud of this team and how we battled and overcame so much this season," Wentz posted on Instagram. "Not the ending we envisioned but we will all grow and be stronger because of it! The fight and resiliency that this team displayed were so impressive. I love these guys! "Also, appreciate the thoughts and prayers -- I'm feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody's thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it's the unfortunate part of this game."

Wentz was sacked with about nine minutes to play in the first quarter, getting tripped up by safety Bradley McDougald. As Wentz fell to the ground, Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney dove to hit him from behind, making helmet-to-helmet contact with the back of Wentz's head and driving the quarterback into the ground. Wentz's head hit the ground hard, and he took a moment to get up. No penalty was called on the play. Referee Shawn Smith told pool reporter Zach Berman of The Athletic afterward that the officials "saw incidental helmet contact" on the play and "didn't rule that to be a foul."

Wentz finished the series, playing five more plays before the Eagles were forced to punt. Wentz then went into the medical tent before heading to the locker room along with training staff. The team originally deemed him questionable to return but downgraded him to out after halftime. He was 1 of 4 for 3 yards before leaving the game Sunday, which was his playoff debut. Veteran QB Josh McCown finished the game.

