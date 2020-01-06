Reports: Saints LB Alonso suffers torn ACL

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kiko Alonso tore his ACL during Sunday's playoff loss against the Minnesota Vikings, multiple outlets reported Monday. Alonso, 29, left in the second quarter of the 26-20 overtime loss at the Superdome. He limped off the field and had his right knee examined on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

He made two tackles before the injury. He finished the regular season, his first with the Saints, with 31 tackles in 13 games (four starts). It will not be the first ACL rehab for Alonso, who tore his left ACL ahead of the 2014 season and then partially re-tore the same ACL in 2015.

A second-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, Alonso has 588 tackles, 10 interceptions and three sacks in 86 career games with the Bills (2013-14), Philadelphia Eagles (2015), Miami Dolphins (2016-18) and Saints. Miami traded Alonso to New Orleans on Sept. 2 for third-year linebacker Vince Biegel in a salary-cutting move. Alonso is due to make $6.4 million in the final year of his contract in 2020.

--Field Level Media

