Report: Pistons' Griffin considers season-ending surgery

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 23:28 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 23:28 IST
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is considering season-ending surgery on his injured left knee, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Monday. The six-time All-Star, who has missed the past four contests and played only 18 games this season, will visit a specialist this week, per the report.

Griffin, 30, had surgery on the same knee during the offseason. He is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 28.4 minutes per game this season while shooting 35.2 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from 3-point range.

That's a sharp decline from his All-NBA third-team performance in 2018-19: 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 35.0 minutes while shooting 46.2 and 36.2 percent, respectively. After reaching the playoffs last season, Detroit is 13-24 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday's game at Cleveland.

Griffin is earning $34.2 million in 2019-20. After that, he has two seasons and about $75 million remaining on his contract, with the final year of the deal being a player option. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Griffin has averaged 21.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 622 games (all starts) with the Los Angeles Clippers (2010-18) and Pistons.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

