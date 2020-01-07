Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool to visit Bristol City or Shrewsbury in FA Cup fourth round

  Updated: 07-01-2020 02:10 IST
  Created: 07-01-2020 02:10 IST
Premier League leaders Liverpool, who fielded a virtual youth side and still beat Everton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, will travel to either Championship side Bristol City or League One Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round following Monday's draw. Bristol City, who drew 1-1 at home to Shrewsbury on Saturday, pulled off one of the great FA Cup shocks last time they faced Liverpool, winning a third-round replay 1-0 at Anfield in 1994 as a second-tier side, a result that led to the resignation of the Anfield club's boss Graeme Souness.

Shrewsbury had less luck in their only ever meeting with Liverpool, losing 4-0 at home in the fourth round in 1996. The Merseysiders last won the FA Cup in 2006. Holders Manchester City host Fulham while Manchester United or Wolverhampton Wanderers, who drew 0-0 at Molineux on Sunday, will play last year's runners-up Watford or Tranmere Rovers, who came from 3-0 down to draw their third-round tie 3-3.

Arsenal, who have won the world's oldest cup competition a record 13 times, or Championship leaders Leeds United, who meet in the last remaining third round tie later on Monday, will be away to Bournemouth. Burnley v Norwich City is the only guaranteed all-Premier League match-up among the fourth round fixtures, which will be played between Jan. 24-27.

Championship side Birmingham City have been drawn away at either Bristol Rovers or Coventry City but could play on their own ground if Coventry win the replay between the third-tier sides since the Sky Blues currently share St Andrew's. Fourth round draw:

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

Manchester City v Fulham Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Hull City v Chelsea Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United

Burnley v Norwich City Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

Northampton Town v Derby County Brentford v Leicester City

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United Millwall v Sheffield United

