Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rams part ways with DC Phillips

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 04:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 04:06 IST
Rams part ways with DC Phillips

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they will not renew the contract of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Phillips, 72, signed a three-year contract after the Rams hired head coach Sean McVay in January 2017.

A year after reaching the Super Bowl, Los Angeles went 9-7 and missed the playoffs this season. The Rams finished 13th in total defense (339.6 yards per game) and 17th in scoring defense (22.8 points per game). "Coach Wade has been a veteran voice in heading our defense for the past three seasons," McVay said in a statement. "His wealth of experience, sound advice, and helpful demeanor has been invaluable to our coaches and players, and also has set an example for me as a head coach and a leader of men.

"I thank Coach Phillips for his numerous contributions to the Los Angeles Rams and our community, and I wish he, his wife Laurie, and the rest of the Phillips family the best." Los Angeles allowed more than 40 points three times, losing 55-40 to Tampa Bay in Week 4, 45-6 to Baltimore in Week 12 and 44-21 to Dallas in Week 15. The Rams also held five teams to 10 or fewer points, and it is that inconsistency that likely contributed to his exit.

"I have been informed by the Rams that my contract will not be renewed," Phillips wrote on Twitter Monday. "I want to thank them for the opportunity to be a part of their success the last 3 years. Most of all I want to thank the players who I loved working with. I still want to coach and feel I can contribute." Phillips began his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant for his father Bum Phillips' Houston Oilers in 1976.

He compiled an 82-64 record as head coach with the New Orleans Saints (interim in 1985), Denver Broncos (1993-94), Buffalo Bills (1998-2000), Atlanta Falcons (interim in 2003), Dallas Cowboys (2007-10) and Houston Texans (interim in 2013). Phillips was the defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl 50 champion Broncos in 2015 and has been DC for the Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Bills, Falcons, then-San Diego Chargers and Texans.

Running backs coach Skip Peete was also let go on Monday. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Leaked U.S. letter to Iraq was a poorly worded draft -top U.S. general

A leaked letter from the U.S. military to Iraq that created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal on Monday was a poorly worded draft document meant only to underscore increased movement of forces, the top U.S. military officer told re...

WRAPUP 12-Pentagon chief denies U.S. leaving Iraq; Tehran crowds mourn commander

The United States has no plans to pull its troops out of Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, following reports by Reuters and other media of an American military letter informing Iraq officials about the repositioning of troo...

Russia's VTB sues Mozambique state firm at centre of $2 billion debt scandal

Russian state lender VTB has filed a lawsuit in Britains High Court against a Mozambican government company it lent hefty sums to as part of a project now at the centre of a 2 billion debt scandal, according to an online court filing. The f...

Attack on JNU an attempt to silence youth on CAA, NRC, say Hyderabad activist

Women activists in Hyderabad alleged that the attacks on students in the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on January 5 were an attempt to silence the youth over their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and National Register of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020