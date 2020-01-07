Left Menu
Smith's 27 helps Wizards slow down Celtics

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 08:17 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 08:15 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@WashWizards)

Ish Smith scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and the Washington Wizards defeated the visiting Boston Celtics 99-94 on Monday night. Jordan McRae added 19 points for Washington and Isaiah Thomas scored 17 against his former team.

The undermanned Wizards won their second straight game and have posted home wins against the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Celtics in an eight-day span. Jaylen Brown had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, which never led as it searched for its ninth win in 10 games.

Jayson Tatum had 17 points and Gordon Hayward finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Boston's Kemba Walker (flu) and Washington's Bradley Beal (lower right leg soreness) each missed their third straight game. The Celtics trailed 74-72 to start the fourth quarter and Brown hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 80 with 8:01 remaining but Smith scored eight straight points.

The Celtics closed within 93-87 on Grant Williams' layup. Tatum's dunk made it 93-89 with exactly two minutes remaining. Troy Brown Jr. rebounded a Smith miss and Anzejs Pasecniks hit two free throws with 43.6 seconds left. Marcus Smart made one of two free throws for Boston and Troy Brown hit both of his, giving the Wizards a 97-90 lead with 30.9 seconds remaining.

Hayward scored with 16 seconds left to bring the deficit to 97-92 but McRae made one of two free throws and the Wizards held on. The Wizards led 51-40 at halftime but the Celtics chipped away, and two free throws from Tremont Walters pulled Boston within 63-61 with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter.

Washington held the Celtics to a season-low 17 points in the first quarter and led by nine to start the second. Marcus Smart's jumper pulled the Celtics within 36-32 with 4:29 left in the first half, but Washington outscored Boston 15-8 to halftime. The Celtics shot 29.2 percent (14 of 48) from the field in the first half and 34.7 percent (33 of 95) in the game.

Washington reserve Garrison Mathews left with an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return.

