Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Orleans
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 09:25 IST
Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late
Image Credit: Flickr

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, and the visiting Utah Jazz won their sixth straight game, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 128-126, Monday night The Jazz, who won for the 11th time in their last 12 games, held the Pelicans scoreless for the final 1:27. Rudy Gobert, who finished with 19 rebounds, disrupted Brandon Ingram's attempted tying layup with one second left.

Joe Ingles added 22 points and Donovan Mitchell scored 19, including a tie-breaking jumper for the game's final points with 1:12 to play. Jordan Clarkson scored 16 for the Jazz. Ingram had 35 to lead the Pelicans, who played without second-leading scorer Jrue Holiday, who has a left elbow contusion. JJ Redick added 23, Lonzo Ball had 21 and E'Twaun Moore came off the bench to score 13.

The Pelicans scored the first five points of the third quarter to take a one-point lead before the Jazz made a run. Bogdanovic scored the final seven points in a 14-4 run that gave Utah an 82-73 lead, before Ingram got hot. Ingram scored 12 points as New Orleans finished on a 24-13 run to take a 97-95 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Georges Niang and Ingles both made a 3-pointer as the Jazz took a 105-103 lead early in the fourth quarter. Utah kept the Pelicans at bay until Ball's 3-pointer tied the score at 121 with 3:15 left. Ingles broke the tie by making a pair of free throws, and the Jazz pushed the lead to five before Ingram's 3-pointer capped a 5-0 run.

Mitchell's jumper put the Jazz back on top with 1:12 left, and neither team scored again.. The Jazz scored the first eight points of the game, but Ingram brought the Pelicans back in a hot-shooting first quarter for both teams. Ingram scored 11 points in the period, including a buzzer-beating tip-in that gave New Orleans a 36-35 lead.

The Jazz made 6 of 11 3-pointers and New Orleans made 2 of 8 in the second period as the Jazz took a 68-64 halftime lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britains Prince Charles to mark Auschwitz liberation in JerusalemPrince Charles will commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago when he visits Jerusalem later this month, his o...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 1917 upsets Hollywood awards season as Globes host Gervais goes for brokeWorld War One movie 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie pri...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Serena, Wozniacki team up to advance in Auckland doublesSerena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed up in the doubles for the first time to beat Japanese pair Nao Hibino and Makoto Nin...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. More than a third of U.S. healthcare costs go to bureaucracyU.S. insurers and providers spent more than 800 billion in 2017 on administration, or nearly 2,500 per person - more than four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020