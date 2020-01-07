Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 11:38 IST
NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs' 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win on Monday night. McDavid's goal put the game away at 11:26 of the third. He entered the zone one-on-one with defenseman Morgan Rielly looking as if he intended to pass, then sharply juked left, scooted by Rielly and finished in the top left corner.

Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won consecutive games. Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse and Kailer Yamamoto also scored. Mike Smith made 32 saves in the Edmonton goal. Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Jason Spezza, Frederik Gauthier, and Auston Matthews also had goals. Kasperi Kapanen added two assists. Toronto had been riding a 9-0-1 stretch.

Islanders 1, Avalanche 0 Semyon Varlamov stopped all 32 shots he faced in his first career appearance against the team with whom he spent the previous eight seasons, as New York beat visiting Colorado in Uniondale, N.Y.

Anders Lee scored the game's only goal 6:54 into the third period, as the Islanders ended a two-game losing streak. The Avalanche had their two-game winning streak snapped. The shutout was the second of the season and the 27th of his career for Varlamov. The Avalanche were the only team Varlamov had never opposed prior to Monday night.

Jets 3, Canadiens 2 Nikolaj Ehlers notched a goal and an assist to lead visiting Winnipeg past Montreal in Ilya Kovulchuk's debut for the Habs.

Josh Morrissey and Andrew Copp also scored, and Blake Wheeler assisted twice for the Jets, who broke a two-game losing streak and won for only the third time in 10 games (3-5-2). Ben Chiarot tallied two goals to reach a career-high seven in his first multi-goal game, and Tomas Tatar contributed two assists for Montreal, which lost its sixth straight (0-5-1). Kovalchuk, signed by the Canadiens last week, had an assist and four shots on goal in 19:25 of ice time.

Blue Jackets 4, Kings 2 Nathan Gerbe and Scott Harrington scored goals less than three minutes apart in the second period as Columbus rallied for a victory at Los Angeles.

Kevin Stenlund and Gustav Nyquist added third-period goals, while goalie Elvis Merzlikins had 35 saves as the Blue Jackets earned the victory one game after their 12-game points streak came to an end. Alex Iafallo scored a goal, while Sean Walker added a goal and an assist for the Kings, who have lost consecutive games and fell for the sixth time in their last eight contests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Weinstein jury selection to start in NY; new charges in LA

Potential jurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York sexual assault trial are expected to fill a courtroom Tuesday as the former movie titans legal problems deepen with new charges in Los Angeles. In New York, jury selection is set to start Tuesd...

Jammu man arrested for sharing info about security installations with Pak girl

A man, who was allegedly honeytrapped by a Pakistani girl through Facebook, has been arrested for spying, police said on Tuesday. Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Arnia border town, was held for sharing information about security installations h...

Iran Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places

The leader of Irans Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to set ablaze places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a US airstrike last week, sparking cries from the crowd of Death to Israel Hossei...

IBBI amends Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations 2016

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India IBBI has notified the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Liquidation Process Amendment Regulations 2020. The amendment clarifies that a person who is not eligible under the code to submit a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020