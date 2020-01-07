Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smoke delays unlikely at Australian Open, say organisers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 11:56 IST
Smoke delays unlikely at Australian Open, say organisers
Image Credit:

Smoke from bushfires is unlikely to delay the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam, organizers said on Tuesday, insisting they have pulled out all the stops to protect the health and safety of players. With the opening major of 2020 due to start on January 20, Melbourne has been blanketed by haze in recent days from blazes burning to the east -- part of Australia's bushfire crisis that has left 25 people dead.

Novak Djokovic, president of the ATP players council, said organizers should consider delaying the tournament, as a last resort, if conditions did not improve. But Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said he did not see this as likely.

"There has been a lot of speculation about whether the smoke from the bushfires will affect the Australian Open," he said. "All the information we have at the moment, with qualifying coming up next week, is that the forecast is good, we don't expect any delays and we've implemented additional measures to ensure the Australian Open will be able to run as scheduled," Tiley said that while images of the fires, which have destroyed hundreds of properties, were distressing, there was no danger to people in Melbourne.

"The closest fires are several hundred kilometers (miles) from the city," he said while stressing that the health and safety of players, staff, and fans was a priority. "We've committed substantial extra resources to analysis, monitoring, and logistics to ensure this throughout the tournament," he said.

"There will be meteorological and air quality experts on-site to analyze all available live data and assess in real-time the air quality at Melbourne Park, and we always work closely with our medical personnel and other local experts." - 'Super-sad' -

=============== Any smoke hazards would be treated in a similar way to extreme heat and rain, with umpires able to stop play if air monitoring shows it is too dangerous to continue.

But as Melbourne Park has three roofed stadiums and eight other indoor courts, the chances of major delays appear minimal. The fires have been a key talking point at the ongoing ATP Cup in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth with tennis stars and other sports personalities getting behind a drive to raise money to help.

Every ace hit at the tournament will see Aus$100 ($69) donated to victims, while several players have individually pledged more. Tennis Australia has also arranged a fund-raising exhibition match at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on January 15, ahead of the Australian Open, with "the world's top players" taking part.

World number one Rafael Nadal indicated he would be one of them, calling the bushfire devastation "a super-sad situation". "From my side, we will do things to try to raise money for this terrible thing... so I am here to help in any way that is possible and I'm sure we will be able to, together with the rest of the players, help to raise important money for this disaster," Nadal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leaders take out peace march in support of CAA

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday took out a peace march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA.The march started from Baratooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar area and culminated at the Jama Masjid....

Poland to compensate households for rising power costs

Poland may set aside around 3 billion zlotys 792 million in its 2021 budget to compensate households for rising power prices in 2020, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin said on Tuesday. Polands energy regulator URE has approved requests b...

NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak

Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win on Monday night. McDavids goal put the game away at 1126 of the third. He entered the...

UPDATE 3-China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal - Caixin

China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States, local media group Caixin quoted senior agriculture official Han Jun as saying on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020