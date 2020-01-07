Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medvedev ends run of giant-killer Ruud

  • PTI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 12:26 IST
Medvedev ends run of giant-killer Ruud
Image Credit: Flickr

World number five Daniil Medvedev ended Casper Ruud's giant-killing spree with a 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory on Tuesday to seal Russia's place in the quarter-finals of the ATP Cup. The US Open finalist continued his ominous form ahead of the Australian Open, hitting 34 winners and 13 aces in the one-hour 33-minute contest.

Medvedev wrapped up the tie for unbeaten Russia ahead of the doubles after world number 17 Karen Khachanov easily beat Viktor Durasovic 6-2, 6-1. "Maybe the score doesn't say everything about the match because it was really close and both of us could have won," Medvedev said of his first-ever clash against Ruud.

The towering Russian was particularly impressive at the net, winning 14 of 19 points. "Against Casper, I knew I had to finish some points at the net," he said.

"I knew I had to be aggressive and I think it helped me a lot." Group D winner Russia advanced to the knockout stages in Sydney, while Norway's surprising run, which started with a stunning upset of the United States, ended. Ruud, whose father Christian is Norway's captain and his coach, upset Italian world number 12 Fabio Fognini on Sunday after beating American John Isner, ranked 19, two days earlier.

The 21-year-old is a product of Rafael Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca and has received high praise from the Spaniard, who dubbed him "amazing" on Monday. Ruud continued to impress but was no match for Medvedev, who has steadily built his form after victories over Fognini and Isner.

Both players slugged relentlessly from the baseline in a high-quality contest, but Medvedev's consistency wore down world number 53. The Russian ripped several passing shots for winners and showcased his repertoire with deft drop shots as he dominated at the net.

Medvedev was under pressure in the second set and down an early break but hit back on Ruud's serve in the fifth game before closing out the match in a tense tight break. In the earlier singles, Khachanov breezed past world number 329 Durasovic.

He broke twice in a lopsided first set and kept the foot on the gas to maintain his unbeaten start to the season. "Happy to start like this and I think match by match I'm playing better," said Khachanov, who defeated Italy's Stefano Travaglia and American Taylor Fritz earlier in the tournament.

Italy and the United States clash in the later Group D tie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

BACKSTORY-Crossing continents to cover protests

One moment, photographer Andres Martinez Casares was out on the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, dodging teargas canisters as crowds called for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise and his government.The next, he was in Beirut which ...

BJP leaders take out peace march in support of CAA

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday took out a peace march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA.The march started from Baratooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar area and culminated at the Jama Masjid....

Poland to compensate households for rising power costs

Poland may set aside around 3 billion zlotys 792 million in its 2021 budget to compensate households for rising power prices in 2020, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin said on Tuesday. Polands energy regulator URE has approved requests b...

NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak

Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win on Monday night. McDavids goal put the game away at 1126 of the third. He entered the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020