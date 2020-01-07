Bravo named face of 10PL-World Cup of tennis ball cricket

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was named the face of the third edition of the 10PL-World Cup of tennis ball cricket, to be held in Sharjah from March 8-13.

A total 20 teams will compete in the week-long tournament, to be held under the aegis of the Sharjah Cricket Council.

"I am delighted to be the face of the 10PL World Cup of tennis ball cricket tournament. I have learnt a lot of my key tricks that I am sure many of the players in the tournament will employ, especially the use of slower ball and yorkers," Bravo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

