Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Vikings beat Saints in overtime on Cousins touchdown pass

Kyle Rudolph caught a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in overtime and the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in a NFC wild card playoff game at New Orleans on Sunday. Dalvin Cook rushed two touchdowns to spark the Vikings to a 20-10 lead before the Saints rallied with Wil Lutz's 49-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime. NBA roundup: Spurs hand Bucks worst loss of season

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, and Patty Mills had 21 off the bench as the San Antonio Spurs routed the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 126-104 on Monday night to snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs led by 10 points after three quarters and ran their advantage to 16 points early in the final period. Milwaukee closed to within 100-89 with 8:12 to play but never made a serious run down the stretch. Australian Open matches could be suspended over bushfire smoke: organisers

Australian Open organisers are monitoring the deteriorating air quality in Melbourne and said matches could be suspended if conditions become hazardous amid the bushfire crisis. Hundreds of fires have killed at least 25 people and ravaged more than 8 million hectares (19.8 million acres) of land across Australia over the last few months. Predators fire coach Laviolette, associate McCarthy

The Nashville Predators fired head coach Peter Laviolette after five-plus seasons behind the bench, the team announced Monday. Associate coach Kevin McCarthy was also dismissed by the Predators, who sport a 19-15-7 record this season and reside in sixth place in the Central Division. Cowboys hire McCarthy as head coach

Mike McCarthy is the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. McCarthy confirmed to NFL Network on Monday he signed a contract and will officially be introduced as the replacement for Jason Garrett, who was officially informed his contract would not be renewed on Sunday. Svitolina, Kerber fall at first hurdle in Brisbane

American Danielle Collins stunned former champion Elina Svitolina 6-1 6-1 in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Monday as Germany's Angelique Kerber also bowed out. World number five Svitolina entered the match as heavy favorite to progress but looked far from her best and failed to convert any of her four break points in the opening game. NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak

Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs' 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win on Monday night. McDavid's goal put the game away at 11:26 of the third. He entered the zone one-on-one with defenseman Morgan Rielly looking as if he intended to pass, then sharply juked left, scooted by Rielly and finished in the top left corner. Djokovic, Nadal march on with convincing wins at ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic braved extreme humidity to beat tricky French opponent Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 and later helped Serbia win the doubles as they progressed at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Brisbane on Monday. Spain's world number one Rafa Nadal was also in punishing mood ahead of this month's Australian Open as he dismantled Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-2 6-1 in Perth to seal their tie. CGF to consider India's 'innovative' 2022 Birmingham proposals

India's offer to host separate Commonwealth championships for shooting and archery, both absent in the 2022 Birmingham Games, will be considered by the Commonwealth Games Federation in the coming weeks, CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has offered to host, at New Delhi or Chandigarh, separate Commonwealth championships for these two disciplines months before the actual Games begins in Birmingham. Serena breezes into second round in Auckland Classic

Top seed Serena Williams kick-started her Auckland Classic singles campaign in style with an easy 6-3 6-2 victory over Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi on Tuesday. Playing her first singles match since losing last year's U.S. Open final to Bianca Andreescu, the 38-year-old Williams fired eight aces and was hardly troubled by Giorgi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.