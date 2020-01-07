Left Menu
Khelo India Games is an event of national importance: Rijiju

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 15:41 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:18 IST
Khelo India Games is an event of national importance: Rijiju
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government of India has declared the Khelo India Games as an event of national importance, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiu said on Tuesday. The third edition of the Khelo India Games are schedule to begin in Guwahati on January 10.

"Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has said that the Khelo India Games is not just an event, it is a movement. Promoting sports and fitness among the youth and sensitizing parents to motivate young athletes to pursue a sporting dream is a first step towards making India a sporting superpower," Rijiju said in a media release. "I am confident that this move will inspire more youngsters to step up and pursue sports seriously," he added.

The host broadcaster of the Khelo India Youth Games, Star Sports, will now mandatorily share the feed of the tournament with Doordarshan. Star Sports will telecast the Games live for eight hours in Hindi and regional languages on each day of the competition as part of an agreement the broadcaster has with the Sports Authority of India.

Around 6,800 athletes are expected to participate in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

