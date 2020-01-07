Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRAU FC take on local rivals NEROCA in first-ever Imphal derby

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:44 IST
TRAU FC take on local rivals NEROCA in first-ever Imphal derby

Debutants TRAU FC will eye their maiden victory of the season when they lock horns with local rivals NEROCA FC in the first-ever Imphal derby of the I-League here on Wednesday. TRAU remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings, five games into their debut season but have exhibited sparks of improvement over their last two games against Real Kashmir and Punjab FC.

The duo of Kofi Tetteh and Princewill Emeka has been showing signs of cohesion up front, while the likes of Abhishek Das, Soirasham Sandeep Singh and Patrick Uche are slowly starting to gel at the back. Phalguni Singh has also been hitting his stride in midfield. Sharing the same ground, there will be no home advantage to bank on for either side.

"NEROCA are very much aware of the ground conditions. There is no advantage but Neroca have been travelling, so they must be tired but as we know, they are a very good side. They will definitely recover and we will have a good match," TRAU FC assistant coach Surmani Singh said. NEROCA, on the other hand, have found it difficult to get the ground running, with their only victory of this campaign coming way back in the second round against northeast rivals Aizawl FC.

Since then, they have gone on to lose 1-4 at home against East Bengal before playing out draws away from home against Chennai City and Indian Arrows. Since their promotion to the I-League in 2017, NEROCA have been in the upper half of the league standings and, despite not hitting full throttle yet this season, will be going into the derby as favourites.

Gaty Kouami and Chanso Horam have complemented each other well, while teenage midfielder Khaiminthang Lhungdim had a stunning outing in the last match against the Arrows. Reflecting on how monumental this fixture is going to be, NEROCA head coach Gift Raikhan said: "We know all the football fans in Manipur are excited. The first Imphal derby is a great platform that Manipur football can use to build on. Everybody couldn't be more excited." PTI APA PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

GDP first advance estimates predict economic growth at 5 pc in FY20

The government on Tuesday released first advance estimates of GDP numbers for the current financial year 2019-20 pegging the growth at 5 per cent. The latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementations CSO is i...

Group of Ministers approves EOI for Air India divestment

The Group of Ministers GoM of the central government on Tuesday approved the proposal to divest stake in national carrier Air India. The Expression of Interest EoI and the share purchase agreement would be issued in January 2020.The GoM on ...

Twin murder accused arrested after two years of crime

A Special Task Force team of the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for allegedly killing a truck driver and his helper two years ago, officials said. Accused Hitesh Mahendru alias Kalia had killed the duo in Sambhal dist...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Osaka sees off Sakkari challenge to advance in Brisbane

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka began her 2020 season with a 6-2 6-74 6-3 victory over Maria Sakkari in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Tuesday.Osaka fired 16 aces and broke her Greek opponent four times in the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020