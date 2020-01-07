India win toss, elect to bowl against Sri Lanka in second T20I

India won the toss and chose to bowl in the second T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Holkar stadium here on Tuesday. India is currently hosting Lasith Malinga-led side for the three-match T20I series. The first match at Guwahati was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

India's playing XI are -- Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini Sri Lanka's playing XI are -- Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (captain). (ANI)

