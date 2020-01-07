India's daughter gets Justice, says Gautam Gambhir on death warrant against Nirbhaya convicts

After a Delhi court ruled that all the four convicts will be hanged in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, former Indian cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday hailed the court's order, saying that 'India's daughter gets justice.' Gambhir took to Twitter to write: "Finally! India's daughter gets JUSTICE! #Nirbhaya."

Earlier today, the Patiala House Court ruled that all four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am. Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant in the presence of all convicts, who were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The 23-year-old girl was raped and murdered by six men on a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. (ANI)

