Soccer-Watford's Pereyra avoids ban after club win FA Cup red card appeal

Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra's red card in their 3-3 FA Cup third round draw against Tranmere Rovers has been overturned by the Football Association (FA), English soccer's governing body said https://twitter.com/FAspokesperson/status/1214585015473967106 on Tuesday. Pereyra was shown a straight red card for what appeared to be an innocuous-looking tackle on Tranmere's Kieron Morris last Saturday, resulting in an automatic three-match suspension.

However Watford were successful in their claim of wrongful dismissal and the 29-year-old Argentine will be available for selection starting with their Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Sunday. Watford then face Tranmere at Prenton Park in a replay of their FA Cup clash later this month.

