Pistons F Griffin out indefinitely after knee procedure

Detroit Pistons All-Star forward Blake Griffin underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday with no word on whether the procedure will cost him the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The Pistons announced Tuesday that Griffin will be out indefinitely. The veteran of 11 seasons will "undergo an extended rehabilitation period," with no timetable for his return. The debridement procedure on the knee was deemed successful.

Griffin has played in just 18 games this season because of his sore knee. He has scored 15.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds, well under his career marks of 21.7 points and 8.8 rebounds with the Los Angeles Clippers and Pistons. Griffin, who missed the last four games, had an arthroscopic procedure on the same knee last April. After reaching the playoffs last season, Detroit is just 13-24 in the current campaign.

Griffin, a six-time All-Star, is earning $34.2 million in 2019-20. After that, he has two seasons and about $75 million remaining on his contract, with the final year of the deal being a player option. --Field Level Media

