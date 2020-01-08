Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pistons F Griffin out indefinitely after knee procedure

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 02:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 01:55 IST
Pistons F Griffin out indefinitely after knee procedure
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Detroit Pistons All-Star forward Blake Griffin underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday with no word on whether the procedure will cost him the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The Pistons announced Tuesday that Griffin will be out indefinitely. The veteran of 11 seasons will "undergo an extended rehabilitation period," with no timetable for his return. The debridement procedure on the knee was deemed successful.

Griffin has played in just 18 games this season because of his sore knee. He has scored 15.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds, well under his career marks of 21.7 points and 8.8 rebounds with the Los Angeles Clippers and Pistons. Griffin, who missed the last four games, had an arthroscopic procedure on the same knee last April. After reaching the playoffs last season, Detroit is just 13-24 in the current campaign.

Griffin, a six-time All-Star, is earning $34.2 million in 2019-20. After that, he has two seasons and about $75 million remaining on his contract, with the final year of the deal being a player option. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Will complaint to PM against Kiran Bedi for delaying construction of college, says Puducherry Minister

Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Tuesday said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for delaying the construction of an engineering college in Yanam, an enc...

Sudan bans newspapers, TV stations over Bashir ties

Khartoum, Jan 8 AFP Sudan banned two newspapers and two television stations on Tuesday, saying they had received funding from the government of former president Omar al-Bashir who was ousted last year following protests. The decision was ma...

POLL-Americans increasingly critical of Trump's record on Iran, most expect war

The American public is increasingly critical of President Donald Trumps handling of Iran after he ordered the U.S. military to kill a powerful Iranian military commander, and a majority of U.S. adults now expect the countries to be at war i...

US won't grant visa to Zarif for UNSC meet: UN informs Iran

The United Nations has informed Iran that the United States will not grant a visa to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to participate in the UNSC meeting later this week. Iran had submitted an application for a US visa on December 10.La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020