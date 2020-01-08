Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 04:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 04:48 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

Holders Manchester City took a big step towards another League Cup showpiece with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in their semi-final, first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

City outclassed their neighbours in the first half, going in 3-0 at the break with goals from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and an Andreas Pereira own goal before United regrouped and avoided what could have been a more emphatic defeat. "We could have gone in four or five up at halftime, we had the chances. They pressed us higher in the second half, we got tired but overall we are happy," said Bernardo Silva.

The hosts suffered a blow before kick off with their 80 million pounds ($104.94 million) central defender Harry Maguire failing a fitness test and Phil Jones was handed a rare start. City manager Pep Guardiola opted to play without a recognised striker, giving midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva licence to push forward centrally.

With Raheem Sterling and Mahrez on the wings, the approach worked superbly against a flimsy-looking defence. It was a brilliant strike from Bernardo Silva that put City ahead in the 17th minute, the winger cutting in from the right before unleashing a superb shot into the far, top corner.

The busy Portugal international then created City's second in the 33rd, collecting a poor headed clearance from Victor Lindelof and dancing past a challenge before threading the ball to Mahrez who rounded goalkeeper David de Gea and slotted home. City then punished United with a counter-attack which ended with De Bruyne leaving Jones on the ground and blasting goalwards before De Gea's parry ricocheted off United midfielder Pereira into his own net after 38 minutes.

MORE SOLID United looked more solid after the introduction of midfielder Nemanja Matic at the break and got a foothold in the tie through a 70th-minute goal from Marcus Rashford.

The England striker was picked out by a perfectly-weighted pass from Mason Greenwood and coolly slipped the ball past keeper Claudio Bravo. The last 15 teams to win away from home in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final have all progressed to the final but Guardiola said the tie was far from over.

"Of course Manchester United can come back. Last year here they lost to PSG and they qualified," he said, referring to United's 2-0 home defeat by Paris St-Germain in the Champions League last 16 which they overturned with a 3-1 win in Paris. "They have the shirt which means history and pride," added the Spaniard, whose City team lost 2-1 to their rivals at the Etihad in December's Premier League clash.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side had not performed well in the crucial period after City's opening goal. "From their first goal and especially the second, we struggled to get to grips with them. A good reaction second half, but first half until they scored it is was back and forth. We didn't cope with the setback well enough," he said.

Leicester City face Aston Villa in the first leg of the other semi-final on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7624 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Iran fires rockets at Iraqi air base hours after funeral of slain commander

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose killing in a U.S. drone strike has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Tehran fired...

UPDATE 1-Iran launches large attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, Pentagon says

Iran has launched a major ballistic missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday, potentially triggering a new round of escalation in the confrontation between the United States and Tehran. The U.S. military ...

Number of Salvadorians deported home rises 40% in 2019

The number of Salvadorians deported from Mexico and the United States back to their home country increased more than 40 in 2019 compared to a year earlier, the countrys migration authority said Tuesday.Central American countries, Mexico and...

Cricket-Latham joins casualty list from NZ's worst tour

Tom Latham became the latest casualty from New Zealands poor cricket tour of Australia after X-rays confirmed the opening batsman broke a finger in the third test in Sydney, the team said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old, who led the team in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020