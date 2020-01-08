Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shesterkin shines in debut as Rangers top Avs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 09:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:05 IST
Shesterkin shines in debut as Rangers top Avs
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@NYRangers)

Rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves in his first NHL game to lead the New York Rangers to a 5-3 win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Called up after an outstanding debut season in the AHL, the 24-year-old Shesterkin looked solid while facing 32 shots from the high-scoring Avalanche, who entered Tuesday second in the NHL in goals.

The Rangers snapped a three-game (0-3-0) losing streak while the Avalanche lost their second game in the greater New York area in as many nights. Colorado dropped a 1-0 shutout result to the New York Islanders on Monday. Artemi Panarin collected two assists and an empty-net goal. Jesper Fast had three assists for the Rangers. Ryan Strome and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, while Tony DeAngelo collected two helpers.

J.T. Compher scored twice for Colorado, and Andre Burakovsky had two assists. Things looked shaky for Shesterskin early on, as goals from Compher and Nathan MacKinnon gave the Avalanche a quick 2-0 lead within the game's opening seven minutes.

Despite the early deficit, the Rangers relied on two of their hottest scorers to equalize the score before the end of the period. Chris Kreider's power-play goal at the 8:57 mark gave the forward 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) over his last 14 games. At 15:23 of the first period, a nice passing play between DeAngelo and Zibanejad resulted in Zibanejad's 17th goal of the season. Ten of Zibanejad's goals have come in his last 14 games.

New York took the lead 8:05 into the second period on a booming point shot from defenseman Brady Skjei. It was now Colorado's turn to tie the score, as Compher buried a pass from Burakovsky 11:32 into the frame.

Strome scored his fifth goal in his last six games to put the Rangers ahead for good at 13:39 of the second period. Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer saved 24 of 28 shots.

A first-period bodycheck from Ryan Lindgren on Joonas Donskoi resulted in three players leaving the game. Donskoi didn't return due to an undisclosed injury, while a subsequent fight between Lindgren (upper-body injury) and Nazem Kadri (game misconduct penalty) put both players out of action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder stay hot with overtime win vs. struggling Nets

Chris Paul scored 28 points and hit two clutch shots in overtime as the surging Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the slumping Brooklyn Nets 111-103 Tuesday night in New York in the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. The Thunder w...

SPEC INDIA is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified software development company

Ahmedabad Gujarat India Jan 08 ANIPRNewswire SPEC INDIA is ecstatic to announce that they have achieved ISOIEC 270012013 certification in the last quarter of 2019. The company believes that data security is strategically vital to the busine...

WRAPUP 6-Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All is well!'

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Iran fired more tha...

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes after takeoff in Tehran: Iranian media

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes after takeoff in Tehran Iranian media....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020