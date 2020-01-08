Left Menu
Boult, Latham doubtful starters for India series

  PTI
  Auckland
  Updated: 08-01-2020 10:19 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 10:19 IST
New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult and wicketkeeper batsman Tom Latham are doubtful starters for the home series against India after the duo suffered fractures in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia. Boult was ruled out of the final Test between New Zealand and Australia after fracturing his right hand when he was struck on the gloves by a Mitchell Starc delivery and coach Gary Stead said the pacer was "touch-and-go to be available" for the Twenty20 series against India.

"Boult has been resting his broken right-hand and will return to bowling later this week," Stead said in a statement on Wednesday. "He'll be touch-and-go to be available for the Indian T20 series later this month and we'll continue to monitor him closely over the next few weeks," he added.

The 27-year-old Latham broke his right little finger while claiming the catch of Marnus Labuschagne on day four of the third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, ruling him out for days. "An X-ray has confirmed a fractured finger for Tom Latham. He will require approximately four weeks of rehabilitation after the fracture to his right pinky finger," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"The injury occurred on the fourth day of the Sydney Test when he claimed the final catch before the Australian declaration," it added. After suffering an 0-3 Test series loss to Australia, New Zealand are set to host India this month.

The Blackcaps take on the Men in Blue for a five-match T20 series starting in Auckland on January 24 followed by three ODIs and two Tests. Latham is the newest entrant to the Kiwi's worrisome injury list that includes speedsters Boult, Lockie Fergusen and Matt Henry.

