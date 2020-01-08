Penguins hold off host Golden Knights

Tristan Jarry made 31 saves and Dominik Kahun had a goal and an assist to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Evgeni Malkin, Patric Hornqvist, and Brandon Tanev also scored goals for Pittsburgh, which improved to 12-3-1 in its last 16 games. Kris Letang, named an All-Star Game replacement along with Jarry earlier Tuesday, added two assists.

Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, and Reilly Smith scored goals for Vegas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped and also fell into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Arizona. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped just 12 of the 16 shots he faced. Pittsburgh jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Malkin started the scoring at the 2:53 mark when he backhanded a bouncing puck in the slot off the crossbar and in for his 12th goal of the season. Hornqvist followed a little over four minutes later when he slid a rebound of a Jack Johnson shot around Fleury and inside the right post for his 10th goal of the season. The Penguins extended their lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Kahun backhanded a rebound through Fleury's five-hole.

Vegas rebounded to cut it to 3-2 by the end of the period on Pacioretty's 19th goal on a wrist shot from the top of the slot, which caromed off the left leg of Johnson past Jarry's blocker, and Stastny's power-play goal, when he redirected a Shea Theodore shot for his 12th goal. Tanev made it 4-2 early in the third period when he took a stretch pass from Letang and broke in on the right-wing around defenseman Nicolas Hague and then avoided Fleury's poke-check try, sliding a shot inside the left post for his ninth goal of the season.

Smith brought Vegas back to within a goal with his 17th, chipping in a backhand feed from behind the net by Chandler Stephenson, but Jarry came up with several big saves down the stretch to deny Vegas' comeback hopes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.