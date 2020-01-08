Left Menu
Blue Jackets take down Ducks with second-period surge

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nathan Gerbe and Zach Werenski scored goals 1 minute, 12 seconds apart at the end of the second period, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 4-3 victory Tuesday over the Anaheim Ducks. Werenski added an empty-net goal with 1:33 remaining, and Eric Robinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won on consecutive nights in Southern California after defeating the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Columbus has won both games since their 12-game points streak ended Saturday.

Goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 37 saves for Columbus, which led after two periods for just the 12th time in 44 games this season. Ondrej Kase had two goals and Ryan Getzlaf scored another for the Ducks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games. Anaheim goalie Ryan Miller made 23 saves in just his fourth start since Dec. 6.

Getzlaf scored his 11th goal of the season just 3:06 into the game when he won a faceoff in the Blue Jackets zone, and tipped a shot by Michael Del Zotto past Merzlikins. Robinson tied the score 1-1 on his fifth of the season, converting on a wrist shot from the left circle. The Ducks took a 2-1 lead just 24 seconds into the second period on a goal from Kase. Gerbe tied it at 18:37 of the second period when he crashed the goal and converted off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois, for his third of the season.

Werenski also delivered off a Dubois pass for a 3-2 lead with the Blue Jackets on the power play that was assessed when the Ducks unsuccessfully challenged that Gerbe was offside before his goal. Werenski's two goals gave him 15 on the season, moving him into the lead among NHL defensemen. He has seven goals in his last five games.

Kase's second goal, his fifth on the season, came with 43.4 seconds remaining. Anaheim left wing Rickard Rakell played 17:32 after missing the last six contests with a wrist injury.

