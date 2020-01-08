Left Menu
Yuvraj welcomes Leo Carter to 'six 6s club'

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday welcomed New Zealand's Leo Carter to the six 6s club.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday welcomed New Zealand's Leo Carter to the six 6s club. Yuvraj posted a picture of famous cartoon characters 'Tom and Jerry' and advised Carter to sign his jersey and hand it over to Anton Devich (the bowler who got hit by Carter for six 6s).

"Welcome Leo Carter to the six sixes club! That was some epic hitting, now please sign your jersey and give it to Devcich as a mark of respect," Yuvraj tweeted. Carter on Sunday became just the seventh batsman in the history of cricket to smash six 6s in an over.

He achieved the feat in New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament Super Smash. Carter, who was playing for Canterbury scored 6 sixes against Northern Knights. Carter smashed Knight's Devcich for six 6s in the 16th over of the innings, while chasing 220. This enabled Canterbury to register a win over Knights by seven wickets and with seven balls to spare.

Apart from Carter, Gary Sobers (West Indies), Ravi Shastri (India), Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa), Yuvraj Singh (India), Ross Whiteley (England) and Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) are the other batsmen to have achieved the feat. When it comes to T20 cricket, Carter is just the fourth batter after Yuvraj, Whiteley, Zazai to achieve the milestone in an over.

Yuvraj is the only batsman to have scored six 6s in an international T20I. He had done so in the inaugural T20 World Cup against England in 2007. (ANI)

