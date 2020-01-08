ICC to discuss four-day Test in their upcoming meeting

The four-day Test will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC), scheduled to take place in March. The meeting will take place in Dubai from March 27 to 31.

"Cricket committee is likely to discuss it in the meeting but I don't see any final decision on it soon," an ICC source told ANI. Earlier, it was reported that four-day Tests could become a regular feature as part of the 2023 World Test Championship as the ICC cricket committee is likely to deliberate upon the change.

There has been widespread discussion among cricketing boards on how to reduce pressure points in the global cricket calendar in the future, ESPNCricinfo reported. If the change indeed takes place, it would allow for more Test series to be played over three or five matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

