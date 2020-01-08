Chile consumer prices up 0.1% in December, inflation hits bank target

Chilean consumer prices rose 0.1% in December, the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday, while annual inflation hit the central bank´s 3.0% target.

Statistics agency INE said the rise was a result of a price increase in five of the 12 divisions that make up its basket of goods, including a 1.7% increase in transport costs and 0.6% in living and basic services.

