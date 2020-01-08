Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sandeep Patil says he's not in favour of four-day Tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:14 IST
Sandeep Patil says he's not in favour of four-day Tests

Former India batsman Sandeep Patil on Wednesday joined the bandwagon of past and present cricketers to oppose the idea of four-day Tests, saying the five-day game tests the character of an individual. Patil was here at the iconic Cricket Club of India to give away prizes after the Harris Shield final, a popular school-level tournament.

When asked about the idea of four-day Tests, Patil's initial reaction was "it's non-sense". Asked further to elaborate, Patil, a part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team, said, "I am from the old school and like Sachin Tendulkar has put it so nicely and correctly that in five-day Tests, the first day belongs to medium pace bowlers and Test cricket itself is a test of character. You are taking away those characters and those tests.

"Why it is called a 'Test'? It's because it is the test of an individual. A cricketer is put to test on the first day and on the last day also when the wicket is crumbled, turning and square and you have to face spinners," said Patil, who played 29 Tests between 1980 and 1984. He said it's up to the ICC to take a call on the proposal but for him there should not be any tinkering on the five-day format.

Several cricketers, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and current India captain Virat Kohli, have opposed the idea of four-day Tests. The ICC Cricket Committee is set to discuss the concept in its meeting in March. Patil, a former chairman of selection committee, was guarded while commenting on the idea of Day-Night Tests, which India endorsed last year.

Asked about it, Patil said, "They (ICC) have started it. It is too early (to comment) Australia has started it. We (India) have also had one, which was a success. We have to wait and see. They (ICC) have tried this, so let's hope (it is successful)." Patil also felt sad about Mumbai's current performance in the Ranji Trophy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn says 'not here to talk' about how he fled Japan

Ghosn says not here to talk about how he fled Japan. ...

Ghosn: detention in Japan 'travesty' against human rights

Beirut, Jan 8 AP Nissans fugitive ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, on Wednesday described his detention conditions in Japan, from which he fled last month in a daring escape, as travesty against human rights and dignity. At a news conference in Beiru...

'We don't retreat in face of America': Iran president. (AFP) ZHZH

We dont retreat in face of America Iran president. AFP ZHZH...

21-year-old gang rape victim commits suicide in UP's Barabanki

A 21-year-old law student, who was allegedly gang-raped about four months ago, has been found hanging at her house in a village here, with her mother claiming that she was under pressure from the two accused. The body of the LLB student was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020