Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vanlalruatfela's late strike earns Aizawl 2-2 draw against Churchill

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:46 IST
Vanlalruatfela's late strike earns Aizawl 2-2 draw against Churchill
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A timely strike from Isak Vanlalruatfela salvaged a 2-2 draw for hosts Aizawl FC against Churchill Brothers, who claimed the top spot in the table after splitting points, here on Wednesday. Aizawl FC is now placed fifth on the points table with nine points from seven games whereas Churchill Brothers go to the top of the charts with 10 points from five matches.

The match started on a slow note and the first major moment came in the 29th minute with a set-piece from Kalif Alhassan of Churchill Brothers. His dipping strike at the goal was going to find the lower right corner of the net when the Aizawl keeper made a diving save to his right. Churchill Brothers again got a chance with a free shot for Vinil Poojary soon after but his strike from inside the box just went wide.

In the 44th minute, a low cross from the right flank by Joe Zoherliana was foiled by the away keeper and it fell to Aizawl's Abdoulaye Kanoute who tapped the ball into the net from close range. Aizawl went into half-time leading 1-0. The second half resumed and it had a different flavour to it. Churchill Brothers came out with attacking and looked sharper. Introduction of Israil Gurung -- their set-piece expert at half-time proved his worth immediately.

In the 64th minute, Israil got a free-kick from the right side of the Aizawl box and produced a dangerous curling strike which produced a save from the home team's keeper but he couldn't control it and the loose ball was finally tapped in Robert Jr. Primus to level the score at 1-1. Both teams were now trying to score the winning goal but Aizawl fell behind in the 78th minute as a poor defensive clearance by the team resulted in a close-range strike by Vinil Poojary giving the away team a 2-1 lead.

The onus was now on Aizawl and on a day when the Churchill goalkeeper wasn't at his best, they fancied their chances of a comeback. In the 80th minute, across from the left side of the box was spilled by the Churchill keeper and the ball landed for an easy tap at the feet of Isak Vanlalruatfela. He made no mistake and smashed the ball in the back of the net leveling the score.

It was fourth consecutive draw for Aizawl FC at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn says 'not here to talk' about how he fled Japan

Ghosn says not here to talk about how he fled Japan. ...

Ghosn: detention in Japan 'travesty' against human rights

Beirut, Jan 8 AP Nissans fugitive ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, on Wednesday described his detention conditions in Japan, from which he fled last month in a daring escape, as travesty against human rights and dignity. At a news conference in Beiru...

'We don't retreat in face of America': Iran president. (AFP) ZHZH

We dont retreat in face of America Iran president. AFP ZHZH...

21-year-old gang rape victim commits suicide in UP's Barabanki

A 21-year-old law student, who was allegedly gang-raped about four months ago, has been found hanging at her house in a village here, with her mother claiming that she was under pressure from the two accused. The body of the LLB student was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020