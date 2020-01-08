Left Menu
Khelo India Youth Games inspires youth to take up sports: Kiren Rijiju

The Opening Ceremony scheduled on January 10th will be a world-class affair, with a larger-than-life show featuring 400+ cast members, 400+ technical and support staff working on the ground.

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games has seen several first-time initiatives by the government, including having aircrafts dedicated to ferry athletes from Kolkata and Delhi to Guwahati and a go-green programme that will see electric cars at the venues. Image Credit: Twitter(@kheloindia)

The countdown has begun for the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Guwahati from January 10-22, 2020. The opening ceremony, which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on 10th January, will witness the presence of Chief Minister of Assam Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and the Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju, along with a host of star athletes, among them is Assam's pride Hima Das.

Talking about the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, Chief Minister of Assam Shri Sarbanada Sonowal said, "We are extremely delighted to host the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The competition has started a sporting revolution in India and we couldn't be more proud of the fact that the tournament is being held in Assam. I wish the athletes all the very best,". Shri Kiren Rijiju said that the Khelo India Youth Games have certainly inspired the youth of this country to take up sports. He also stated that the third edition of the competition will have a huge impact on the youth of the North East, who can witness a competition of international standards.

Around 6,800 athletes across 37 (states and union territories) teams will compete in a total of 20 sports events, including new additions - lawn bowls and cycling, in eight venues across Guwahati, during the competition. The total strength of participation at the games is 10,000 people, including athletes, officials, volunteers and support staff.

The Opening Ceremony scheduled on January 10th will be a world-class affair, with a larger-than-life show featuring 400+ cast members, 400+ technical and support staff working on the ground. A state-of-the-art show created with the innovative use of lighting and technology will be the centerpiece of the Opening Ceremony. Special acts have been devised to celebrate the natural beauty and cultural wealth of Assam along with the heroes of the state. Performances by ethnic communities from across Assam is also part of the grand show. An act to champion the Fit India movement, encouraging all Indians to integrate fitness into their daily routine, is also an important aspect of the show.

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games has seen several first-time initiatives by the government, including having aircrafts dedicated to ferry athletes from Kolkata and Delhi to Guwahati and a go-green programme that will see electric cars at the venues. Besides the Khelo India scholarships that winners of the tournament will get, the Assam Government has also announced cash awards for the winners.

The host state is fully geared up to conduct the multi-sport event with world-class infrastructure in place and equipment for games shipped in from all over the world.

A dedicated hospitality team has been put in place to ensure the best sporting experience for athletes and officials from various states, with over 100 hotels booked in the city, dedicated welcome desks set up at railway stations, bus terminals and airports.

(With Inputs from PIB)

