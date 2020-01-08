Zimbabwe to host Sri Lanka for two Tests this month

Zimbabwe Cricket on Wednesday announced that they will host the Sri Lankan cricket team for a two-match Test series later this month. The first Test will commence from January 19 while the second match will begin from January 27.

Zimbabwe Cricket took to Twitter and wrote: "TEST SERIES: @ZimCricketv will host @OfficialSLC for two Test matches in Harare this month. The first match is scheduled for 19-23 January, with the second match set for 27-31 January. Both matches will be played at Harare Sports Club #ZIMvSL." Zimbabwe last played a Test match in November 2018. The team's coach Lalchand Rajput said they want to get in the middle and perform.

"We know our home conditions better, our players are getting match-fit and enjoying some game time. So all we have to do is to get in the middle and perform. We have not had much game time, so the players will be very keen and eager to seize this opportunity and do well," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Rajput as saying. Rajput termed Sri Lanka a 'very competitive term'.

"Sri Lanka are always a very competitive team who have been playing well and I am looking forward to the Test series," he said. (ANI)

