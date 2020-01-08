Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paulo makes impressive comeback, day of gains for Hero MotoSports

  • PTI
  • |
  • Alula
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 21:58 IST
Paulo makes impressive comeback, day of gains for Hero MotoSports
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Leaving behind the stage-three setback, Paulo Goncalves showed his class by finishing fourth in the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally for Hero MotoSports Rally Team, here Wednesday. The stage 4 of the rally today moved from Neom towards the next bivouac of Al Ula, covering a total distance of 672 kms including the special stage of 453 kms.

The stage offered a mix of sandy stretches, canyons, wadi crossings, and gravel sections made even more complicated due to tricky navigation at many places with multiple tracks. Being a top 12 rider in the previous stage, he exercised his right to choose his starting position and opted to start the stage in the 26th position. If there was any doubt about him carrying the baggage of the previous stage, it was quickly dispelled by the sheer intent and class he put on the display today to finish the stage in the top 5.

With his fantastic performance today, he clawed back several places from his overnight position of 110th to jump to 61st place in the overall rankings. "It was better than yesterday. I started well but in the beginning, there was a lot of dust and I decided to stay behind the riders in front of me to avoid any unnecessary risks," said Goncalves.

"After refueling, though I started to gain more speed and started pushing harder as the road opened to a wider desert. I had a little crash in the end which woke me up. This was a long stage with a lot of navigation but I am happy to arrive with a good stage position." Sebastian Buhler continued to impress with his composure and consistency as he tackled another fast and tricky stage with a 21st place finish. With this, he continues his upward climb in the overall rankings for the fourth straight day to break into the top 20 at 20th place at the end of 4 stages.

The German rider said," It was a very tough day- a long stage and confusing way with a lot of stones- but in all, it was very good. Towards the finish the navigation was difficult and I had to go very slow to not make a mistake and to find all the waypoints." C S Santosh too had a better day in the office today and rode with a good rhythm as he brought the stage home in 44th place. He also climbed a few notches in the overall rankings to climb up to 42nd place.

"For me, the stage was pretty good. In the beginning, there was a lot of dust but the desert soon started opening up and I had a chance to pass some people. The stage was really difficult and had a lot of rocks with high peak sections as well," said the Indian. "But I made considerable time. I made one mistake which cost me a little but overall, my hand is feeling much better. I am looking forward to the next couple of days in the Dakar and it's only going to get much tougher, so let's see what happens."

While all his teammates are fighting for an overall position, Joaquim Rodrigues seems to be on a race to better his own performance with every stage. He put on a strong show and bettered his last stage ranking of 31, with a 23rd place finish on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-From solar cars to fake pork: best new tech for good

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, Jan 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Often cited as a window into the future, the annual Consumer Electronics Show parades countless cutting-edge innovations and crazy gadgets on the larger-than-life strip that is La...

Warriors' Kerr fined $25K for verbally abusing ref

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr 25,000 for verbally abusing an official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner on Monday night. The incident occurred during a 111-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings, the War...

Doesn't take time to break anything but takes time to join: Juhi Chawla on current discourse in country

Weighing in on the current discourse in the country over a range of issues, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday noted that while it doesnt take time to break things, it takes time to join things. Can we stop reacting and can we start r...

UPDATE 1-Ghosn says can help Lebanon as gets prosecutor summons

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has been summoned for questioning by a Lebanese public prosecutor over an Interpol notice issued by Japan calling for his arrest on financial misconduct charges after he fled last month ahead of his trial.Ghosn s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020