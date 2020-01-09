Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 01:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 01:01 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ Nadal made to sweat by Nishioka, Djokovic has it easy

SYDNEY- World number one Rafael Nadal won a battle of attrition against fellow left-hander Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-6(4) 6-4 to seal Spain’s spot in the final eight of the inaugural ATP Cup in Perth on Wednesday. SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/

Man City's De Bruyne says 15 minutes of planning led to win over Man Utd Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola needed only 15 minutes in training to come up with the tactical changes that led to Tuesday's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne said.

OLYMPICS-IOC/ IOC to discuss Tokyo 2020 Russian athletes after CAS decision

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The International Olympic Committee will not discuss the details of Russian athletes’ participation at the Tokyo 2020 Games until after a final ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the IOC said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg - Leicester City v Aston Villa Leicester City face Aston Villa in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

8 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-STE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - League Cup - Paris St Germain vs Saint-Etienne Paris St Germain faces Saint-Etienne in French League Cup soccer match

8 Jan 15:05 ET / 20:05 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

9 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

9 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATM/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in the second Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

9 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

Britain face hosts Australia in the first ATP Cup quarter-final before Argentina play Russia. Sydney is hosting the knockout stages of the inaugural tournament - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. 9 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-BRISBANE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International

Round two of the Brisbane International. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena. 9 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-SHENZHEN/ Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event.

Jan 9 TENNIS-AUCKLAND/

Tennis - WTA International - Auckland Classic Round two of the Auckland Classic - a WTA International tournament.

9 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-SOLHEIM/ Golf - Captain of United States 2021 Solheim Cup team announced

The captain of the United States Solheim Cup team to take on Europe at Inverness in Toledo, Ohio in 2021 will be announced. Jan 9

GOLF-SONYOPEN/ Golf - PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii first round Coverage of first round

Jan 9 GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - South African Open The South African Open will be played at the Randpark Golf Club. 9 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-MALLON/

Olympics - Dressel to dominate Tokyo sprint swimming: historian American Caeleb Dressel will become a global superstar by winning more events than any other swimmer at this year's Tokyo Olympics but he is unlikely to rack up gold medals at the same clip as Michael Phelps, predicts Olympic historian Bill Mallon.

9 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SWIMMING-CAN/OVERHOLT

Swimmong-Canada's Overholt swims through struggles, sets sights on Tokyo Canadian swimmer Emily Overholt, who was hospitalized for depression after the 2016 Rio Games and contemplated hanging up her goggles, talks to Reuters about her decision to take on the physical and mental challenge of qualifying for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

9 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT MOTORSPORTS

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage five of the Dakar Rally is a 563-kilometre route from Al-'Ula to Ha'il. 9 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-HOU

Packers, Seahawks set for another big game In recent years, when the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks together, it has been a big game. Sunday’s divisional playoff matchup will be no different.

8 Jan 8 p.m. ET FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-HOU

Texans take aim at Chiefs Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans are taking a nothing-to-lose approach in their divisional playoff game with the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

8 Jan 8 p.m. ET FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

8 Jan 8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 8 Jan 9 p.m. ET

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL

Jan 8

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Man convicted in 'Fast and Furious' murder of U.S. border agent sentenced to life

The man convicted of murder as the triggerman in the fatal 2010 shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in a case that exposed the ill-fated federal gun-running sting operation dubbed Fast and Furious was sentenced on Wednesday to life in pr...

UK's Buckingham Palace says it "understands" Harry and Meghan's move

Queen Elizabeths Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesday saying discussions with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan over their plans to step back from royal duties were at an early stage.We understand their desire to take a differen...

Talks over Prince Harry, Meghan's future 'complicated': palace

Discussions over Prince Harry and his wife Meghans shock move to step back as senior members of the royal family are at an early stage and involve complicated issues, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. We understand their desire to take a di...

Pacers G Oladipo targets Jan. 29 season debut

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said Wednesday he hopes to make his season debut on Jan. 29 against the visiting Chicago Bulls. The two-time All-Star has not played since rupturing his right quadriceps tendon on Jan. 23, 2019.That could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020