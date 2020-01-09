Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sub-continent can make you doubt your abilities but we're ready for India: Finch

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 10:26 IST
Sub-continent can make you doubt your abilities but we're ready for India: Finch
Image Credit: ANI

The sub-continent can make visiting players doubt their abilities, Australia captain Aaron Finch said Thursday as he and his team headed to India for a three-match ODI series, aiming to upstage Virat Kohli's on-song team in its own backyard. Australia scripted an unexpected comeback to win the five-match ODI series 3-2 in India 12 months ago after losing the first two games. The upcoming series starts January 14 in Mumbai.

"It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough," Finch told 'cricket.com.au' ahead of the team's departure when asked about the series win in India last year. "What can happen when you play in the sub-continent is you start to doubt your game plan because they're so dominant when they get on top. India or Pakistan... or Sri Lanka. They can make you start doubting yourself.

"Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there," said Australia's limited overs skipper. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on January 17 and third in Bengaluru on January 19.

The in-form Marnus Labuschagne is set to make his ODI debut against India after earning a maiden call-up at the back of his stellar form in Tests. Finch feels there is no reason why Labuschagne cannot carry his Test form into white-ball cricket.

"We know that he's not going to be overawed by the occasion. He's come back into Test cricket after missing out at the start of the Ashes and he's been unbelievable, so hopefully he can continue that. "The form that he showed in the (Marsh Cup) one-day games was outstanding. He's averaging up around 40 there batting at three, batting at four for Queensland on what's been a little bit tougher batting conditions over the last couple of years in domestic cricket."

Labuschagne is good against spinners and that will help him in India, said, Finch. "Playing on some slower wickets that spin quite a bit, to be able to come in and do that role really well for Queensland is obviously what's got him a place in the side, as well as his current form. I don't see why it wouldn't translate."

Australia made a lot of changes to the ODI squad, leaving out experienced hands like Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon. Finch backed all of them to make a comeback. "It's never closed, but when you're picking a side there has to be a spot there. It just comes down to being in the right place at the right time and having the right match-up," he said.

Head coach Justin Langer has got some much-needed rest and assistant coach Andrew McDonald will be in charge of the team in India. Australia squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Rockets prevail in Harden-Young duel

James Harden scored 41 points en route to his second triple-double of the season and the visiting Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-115 on a historic night Wednesday. The Hawks Trae Young finished with 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10...

Report: Beilein apologizes for calling Cavs 'thugs' in meeting

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein said he has begun contacting his players to apologize for calling them thugs during a team meeting Wednesday at the team hotel in Detroit, according to an ESPN report. Beilein reportedly told ESPN...

Bucks eke by Warriors despite poor shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks used a stellar defensive effort to overcome poor shooting Wednesday night, struggling past host Golden State 107-98 on a night when Warriors coach Steve Kerr resorted to a late hack-a-Giannis strategy. Two days after sho...

Allegations of man claiming to be Chinese spy roil Taiwan election campaign again

Allegations in Australian media about Chinas efforts to interfere in Taiwans elections roiled the island on Thursday, after new reporting said a self-professed Chinese spy described a smear campaign against Taiwans ruling party. Taiwan is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020