NHL roundup: Flyers handle NHL-best Capitals at home

Travis Konecny, Robert Hagg and Kevin Hayes each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday. After a rough 1-4-1 road trip, the Flyers returned home, where they're now 14-2-4. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart allowed two goals on his first eight shots but wound up with 26 saves.

Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana each scored first-period goals for the Capitals, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots. The Capitals began the night with a league-best 65 points. Despite the loss, Washington is still an impressive 17-6-1 on the road.

Jets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (SO) Blake Wheeler scored the decisive goal of a shootout and visiting Winnipeg defeated Toronto.

Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton scored in regulation time for the Jets, who have won two games in a row. The Jets are 2-0-1 on a four-game road trip that ends Thursday against the Boston Bruins. Auston Matthews scored two goals for Toronto, tying the game with a slap shot with just 14 seconds left in the third period. Matthews is the first Maple Leaf to reach 30 goals in four consecutive seasons to open his career and the first U.S.-born player to do so.

Stars 2, Kings 1 Jamie Benn and Blake Comeau scored 37 seconds apart in the second period, and Dallas held on for a win at Los Angeles.

Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin, who entered the game ranked second in the NHL in save percentage (.931) and third in goals-against average (2.20), made 30 saves. Esa Lindell had two assists for the Stars, who opened the four-game trip with their fifth straight win, all since the Christmas break. Anze Kopitar scored, and Jonathan Quick made 30 saves for the Kings, who have lost seven of nine (2-6-1).

