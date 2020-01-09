Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Flyers handle NHL-best Capitals at home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 11:52 IST
NHL roundup: Flyers handle NHL-best Capitals at home
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Travis Konecny, Robert Hagg and Kevin Hayes each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday. After a rough 1-4-1 road trip, the Flyers returned home, where they're now 14-2-4. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart allowed two goals on his first eight shots but wound up with 26 saves.

Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana each scored first-period goals for the Capitals, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots. The Capitals began the night with a league-best 65 points. Despite the loss, Washington is still an impressive 17-6-1 on the road.

Jets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (SO) Blake Wheeler scored the decisive goal of a shootout and visiting Winnipeg defeated Toronto.

Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton scored in regulation time for the Jets, who have won two games in a row. The Jets are 2-0-1 on a four-game road trip that ends Thursday against the Boston Bruins. Auston Matthews scored two goals for Toronto, tying the game with a slap shot with just 14 seconds left in the third period. Matthews is the first Maple Leaf to reach 30 goals in four consecutive seasons to open his career and the first U.S.-born player to do so.

Stars 2, Kings 1 Jamie Benn and Blake Comeau scored 37 seconds apart in the second period, and Dallas held on for a win at Los Angeles.

Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin, who entered the game ranked second in the NHL in save percentage (.931) and third in goals-against average (2.20), made 30 saves. ESA Lindell had two assists for the Stars, who opened the four-game trip with their fifth straight win, all since the Christmas break. Anze Kopitar scored, and Jonathan Quick made 30 saves for the Kings, who have lost seven of nine (2-6-1).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Four arrested in connection with blockade of Nobel lauerate's

Four people were arrested on Thursday for blocking the houseboat carrying Nobel laureate Michael Levitt in the backwaters here during the nation-wide strike against the Centres anti-labour policies. The arrests were made on Thursday mornin...

Union Cabinet Clears Proposed Change to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Amendment Bill

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirRecently the union cabinet has cleared a proposed change to SECTION 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Amendment Bill 2019 which suggests that at least 100 or 10 of the total buyers, whichever is lower in a ...

JNU students and teachers stopped at varsity gate by police, say students

JNU students and teachers, heading to Mandi House for a protest march against the recent violence on campus, were stopped by police at the varsitys main gate on Thursday, the students said.However, the police has denied the claim and said s...

Outpouring of generosity from Australian Sikhs amid bushfire crisis; community supporting relief works

The unprecedented scale of the Australian bushfire raging parts of the country for months has sparked an outpouring of generosity from the Sikh community living in the country, with several organisations and individuals alike volunteering i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020