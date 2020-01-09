Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Atalanta's goal machine takes aim at Inter Milan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 14:01 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Atalanta's goal machine takes aim at Inter Milan

After blasting 10 goals in their last two games, free-scoring Atalanta will take aim at Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Saturday as coach Gian Piero Gasperini looks for revenge on the club that fired him after five games. Atalanta, usually found in the lower half of Serie A, have finished fourth, seventh and third in their first three seasons under Gasperini and their success has continued this season.

They are Serie A's leading scorers with 48 goals from 18 games - three times more than AC Milan - which is the highest total achieved by any team at this stage of the season since Fiorentina in 1958/59. Their 5-0 wins over AC Milan and Parma either side of the Christmas break were the first time any Serie A has won twice in a row by that score line since Inter Milan in 1960.

Atalanta's domestic form dropped while they were distracted by their first-ever Champions League appearance but, with only the league to concentrate on until February, they have begun to climb again and are back up to fifth, only one point behind AS Roma. In doing so, they have defied both the pundits and the modern football finance which suggests that mid-sized clubs such as Atalanta can only enjoy one or two good seasons before their squad is broken up and they drop down the table again.

Atalanta, however, have managed to keep their team together and Gasperini said the team had also benefited from a special relationship with the public in Bergamo, the city at the foot of the Alps where they are based. "There's a fabulous chemistry with these people," said Gasperini, 61, after the Parma match. "It's a very nice moment, the players feel it and, in this context, there is an important growth of the team. We need to stay humble but it's also true that we believe what we are doing."

"Perfection doesn't exist, but I'm convinced we can improve in many small ways," he added. Hosts Inter, who have not won a major trophy since 2011, have enjoyed a revival under Antonio Conte and lead the table on goal difference from Juventus, who visit fourth-placed AS Roma on Sunday, as the season reaches the halfway point.

Meanwhile, third-placed Lazio, who are six points behind the leading pair, host a Napoli side who have lost two of their first three games under new coach Gennaro Gattuso. Atalanta's meetings with Inter invariably stir memories of Gasperini's unhappy stint at the Milan-based club where he was sacked after only five matches at the start of the 2011-12 season - the only time he has coached one of Italy's top clubs.

Since then, Gasperini has faced them 13 times - once with Palermo, five times with Genoa and six with Inter. Those meetings have produced five wins for Gasperini's teams, two draws and five wins for Inter. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh; over 15,000 birds culled

An outbreak of bird flu has been reported from a state-run poultry farm in Chhattigsarhs Korea district, prompting the authorities to cull over 15,000 birds and step up vigil on poultry birds within 10 km radius of the affected area, offici...

Drinking green tea linked to longer, healthier life: Study

Drinking green tea at least three times a week is associated with a longer and healthier life, according to a study published on Thursday. The analysis included 100,902 participants in China with no history of heart attack, stroke, or cance...

Iran investigators say Ukrainian plane never called for help

The crew of a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed in Iran never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back for the airport when the plane went down, according to an initial Iranian report released on Thursday on the disaster that k...

Two men posing as RTI activists held for extortion

Two men have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a sculptor in suburban Santacruz by posing as Right to Information RTI activists, police said on Thursday. The accused, Dinesh Singh and Ramesh Pardeshi, were arrested by Vakola...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020